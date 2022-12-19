KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City held South Dakota to 19 first-half points on the way to a 62-45 victory over the Coyotes in the Summit League men’s basketball opener for both squads.
RayQuawndis Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points to lead Kansas City (5-9, 1-0 Summit). Shemarri Allen finished with 13 points. Allen David Mukeba added eight rebounds in the victory.
