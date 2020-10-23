STURGIS — The Yankton Gazelles opened their portion of the East-West volleyball duals with a pair of victories, beating Sturgis 25-12, 25-19; and Rapid City Stevens 30-28, 25-22 on Friday.
Against Sturgis, Jordynn Salvatori led Yankton with eight kills, two blocks and six digs. Camille McDermott posted 21 assists and Molly Savey had two ace serves in the victory.
Chloe McDermott had nine kills and two ace serves to lead the Gazelles against Stevens. Salvatori posted two blocks and 10 digs. Camille McDermott had 14 assists and Sawyer Martz added two ace serves in the victory.
Yankton, now 4-15, will play in Spearfish today (Saturday), taking on Spearfish, Douglas and Rapid City Central.
Colman-Egan 3, Gayville-Volin 2
GAYVILLE — Colman-Egan outlasted Gayville-Volin 19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-7 in prep volleyball action on Friday in Gayville.
Mackenzie Hemmer led a balanced Colman-Egan attack with 16 kills and six blocks. Olivia Baumberger posted 13 kills and seven blocks. Elizabeth Moore had 10 kills, 14 digs and three ace serves. Kennedi Landis had 24 assists and nine digs. Braiden Westley posted 20 assists and 18 digs. Madison Fodness added six blocks in the effort.
Kayla VanOsdel posted 20 kills and 25 digs to lead Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson posted 46 assists. Samantha Olson had 15 kills, with Jadyn Hubbard recording 12 kills. Ayla Dimmer had 36 digs and Molly Larson added 33 digs in the effort.
Colman-Egan, 19-3, travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary next. Gayville-Volin, 12-3, faces Vermillion and Elk Point-Jefferson in a triangular in Vermillion on Tuesday.
COLMAN-EGAN (19-3) 19 25 25 22 15
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (12-3) 25 15 19 25 7
Dakota Valley 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Dakota Valley downed Vermillion 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Friday.
Sophia Atchison and Jorja VanDenHull each had 11 kills for Dakota Valley (12-4). Logan Miller posted 30 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 21 digs, with Rachel Rosenquist posting 14 digs. Sam Archer was a perfect 20-for-20 serving with three aces in the victory.
For Vermillion, Claire Doty had nine assists and seven digs, and Shandie Ludwig posted 22 digs to lead the way. Evan Knutson had three kills and 13 digs, Kelsey O’Neill had three kills and nine digs, and Sydney Stockwell added three kills and seven digs for the Tanagers.
Both teams are in action on Monday, Dakota Valley (12-4) against Tea Area and Vermillion at Beresford.
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-11, 25-8; and the C-match 25-7, 25-9.
DAKOTA VALLEY (12-4) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (4-8) 11 15 10
Corsica-Stickney 3, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — Corsica-Stickney improved to 15-3 on the season with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 victory at Scotland in prep volleyball action on Friday.
Morgan DeLange and Raven Barse each had 10 kills, with Barse also recording 13 digs, for Corsica-Stickney. Sutten Eide finished with 26 assists and nine digs. Rachel Gerlach had 12 digs and Morgan Clites added 10 digs in the victory.
For Scotland, Kennedy Bietz had nine kills, eight digs and two ace serves to lead the way. Rylee Conrad posted 19 assists and two ace serves. Delanie VanDriel had two blocks, Bailey Vitek posted nine digs and Grace Robb added eight digs in the effort.
Corsica-Stickney hosts Colome on Tuesday. Scotland travels to Bon Homme on Monday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (15-3) 25 25 25
SCOTLAND 18 18 16
Madison 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
MADISON — Madison powered past Elk Point-Jefferson 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Friday.
Abby Brooks pounded out 19 kills to lead Madison (13-4). Kylie Krusemark finished with 31 assists. Audrey Nelson had nine kills and two blocks. Raena Rost finished with 22 digs, Sophia VandenBosch had 10 digs and two ace serves, and Skyler Sargent added three blocks in the victory.
Josie Curry had four kills and Alyssa Chytka had 23 digs for EPJ. Addison Stabe added five assists.
Madison travels to Dakota Valley on Tuesday. EPJ heads to Vermillion on Tuesday, where it will face Gayville-Volin and Vermillion in a triangular.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (7-10) 12 10 11
MADISON (13-4) 25 25 25
Hanson 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
HURLEY — Hanson topped Viborg-Hurley 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Friday.
Andrea Thelen had seven kills and two blocks to lead Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 20 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Abby Kortan had seven ace serves, Annalyse Weber had five ace serves and Taylor Schroeder added four ace serves in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Coral Mason had seven kills and eight digs, and Denae Mach had six kills to lead the way. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 15 assists and two ace serves. Estelle Lee added two ace serves in the effort.
Hanson travels to Salem to face McCook Central-Montrose on Monday. Viborg-Hurley heads to Canistota today (Saturday).
HANSON 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY 13 13 22
