CROFTON, Neb. — Pairings for the Knox County Volleyball Tournament, Oct. 10 and 11 in Crofton, Nebraska, have been announced.
Play will begin on Monday, Oct. 10, with third-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre against Creighton at 4:30 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Santee against Bloomfield at 5:30 p.m.
Second-seeded Crofton will face the NV/Creighton winner at 6:30 p.m., followed by top-seeded Wausa against the Santee/Bloomfield winner at 7:30 p.m.
Final round matches will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the fifth place match beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by third place and championship.
