Yankton posted five victories, including three relays, in the “Last Chance” track and field meet on Thursday at Williams Field.
The meet, which also featured all five Class AA Sioux Falls schools, as well as Harrisburg and Brandon Valley, was the final opportunity to post a top-24 individual mark prior to the announcement of the field for the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships. State is set for May 25-27 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
The Gazelles had six individual top-five finishes and top-three finishes in all four relays that were held on the day.
Yankton’s foursome of Sydnee Serck, Gracie Gutzmann, Alivia Dimmer and Shae Rumsey won the 1600-meter relay in 4:03.48. Rumsey and Serck were joined by seventh grader September Rauch and eighth grader Burkley Olson in posting a 4:14.10 as the only medley relay team.
Serck, Dimmer, Rauch and Rumsey finished third in the 800 relay (1:49.17). Josslyn Elwood, Charleigh Madsen, Izzy Thiessen and Iyana Becker were third in the 400 relay (52.00).
Individually, Tierney Faulk was third in the 300 hurdles (47.17) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.87), with Keira Christ fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.89). Seventh grader Delaney Youmans was third in the 3200 (12:29.13). Taryn Fitzgerald was third in the discus (104-7). Rumsey also placed fifth in the 100 (12.82).
On the boys’ side, Rugby Ryken broke the 50-second barrier in the 400 for the first time this season, winning in 49.72. Dylan Payer posted a personal best 1:55.06 in winning the 800-meter run. Cody Oswald was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 41.63.
Competing on their own, the foursome of Alex Swihart, Shaylor Platt, Carson Ness and Ethan Brenden won the medley relay in 3:56.98. The Bucks were second in the 800 relay, with Gavin Swanson, Tucker Gilmore, Cooper Grotenhuis and Austin Gobel finishing in 1:32.07.
