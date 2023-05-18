Yankton posted five victories, including three relays, in the “Last Chance” track and field meet on Thursday at Williams Field.

The meet, which also featured all five Class AA Sioux Falls schools, as well as Harrisburg and Brandon Valley, was the final opportunity to post a top-24 individual mark prior to the announcement of the field for the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships. State is set for May 25-27 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

