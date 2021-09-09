HURON — Huron overcame a 110-yard rushing performance by Yankton’s Matthew Sheldon to claim a 28-14 victory over Yankton in ninth grade football action on Thursday in Huron.
Sheldon rushed for both Yankton touchdowns, of 55 and four yards. Cameron Zahrbock caught four passes for 58 yards. Easton Nelson passed for 52 yards for the Bucks.
Defensively, Josh Swenson had nine tackles and Sheldon posted seven tackles for Yankton. Kaden Hughes and Trey Sager each recovered a fumble. Owen Wishon picked off a pass.
Yankton travels to Norfolk on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.