RAPID CITY — The Vermillion Tanagers had two singles players and one doubles team advance to the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament. The event began Monday in Rapid City.

Pierre leads the team standings with 300 points after the opening day of the two-day event. St. Thomas More (252) was second, followed by Sioux Falls Christian (223), Rapid City Christian (180) and Vermillion (163).

