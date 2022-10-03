RAPID CITY — The Vermillion Tanagers had two singles players and one doubles team advance to the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament. The event began Monday in Rapid City.
Pierre leads the team standings with 300 points after the opening day of the two-day event. St. Thomas More (252) was second, followed by Sioux Falls Christian (223), Rapid City Christian (180) and Vermillion (163).
Annika Barnett earned a spot in the flight two semifinals with a 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, (10-3) victory over Aberdeen Roncalli’s River Haskell. Barnett, the third seed, will face second-seeded Ellie Lounsbery of Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals.
Kasey Hanson advanced to the semifinals at flight five four singles with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Katie Palmer of Rapid City Christian. Hanson, the second seed, faces third-seeded Sophia Meyer of St. Thomas More in the semifinals.
Saige Jorgensen went 2-1 at flight five singles, earning a spot in the fifth place match. She will face Rapid City Christian’s Tetiana Ryheard.
Mya Halverson advanced to the consolation finals at flight three singles with a 10-7 victory over Madison’s Delilah Maxwell. Halverson, the sixth seed, will face Ella Iszler of Spearfish in the consolation final.
Mia Barnett advanced to the fifth place semifinals at flight six singles, falling to Rapid City Christian’s Monica Whitman 10-4.
At flight one singles, Abby Hanson was eliminated in the consolation semifinals.
At flight one doubles, Vermillion’s Annika Barnett and Halverson earned a semifinal berth with a 5-7, 6-4, (10-7) victory over St. Thomas More’s Denholm and Meyer. The Tanager duo will face Pierre’s Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss in the semifinals.
Kasey and Abby Hanson advanced to the fifth place semifinals at flight two doubles. The Tanagers will face Roncalli’s Raley Haskell and Anna Mitzel to open play today (Tuesday).
Vermillion’s Evie Auen and Delaney Smidt advanced to the fifth place semifinals at flight three doubles. The Tanagers will face Rapid City Christian’s Ryherd and Monica Whitman to open play today.
The tournament concludes today in Rapid City.
