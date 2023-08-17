Belen Albertos
Buy Now

Mount Marty head volleyball coach Belen Albertos addresses the gathering during the Lancers’ fall sports media day on Aug. 10.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last of several stories from the Mount Marty fall sports media day, held Aug. 10.

The Mount Marty Lancers volleyball team is looking to build on its best Great Plains Athletic Conference finish since 2017, earning 10th place in 2022, as it prepares for the 2023 season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.