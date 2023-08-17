EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last of several stories from the Mount Marty fall sports media day, held Aug. 10.
The Mount Marty Lancers volleyball team is looking to build on its best Great Plains Athletic Conference finish since 2017, earning 10th place in 2022, as it prepares for the 2023 season.
Coming off a 7-19 (2-14 GPAC) campaign in 2022, third-year head coach Belen Albertos and her staff, which includes assistant Sophia Lobo Paes as well as graduate assistant Morgan Burnett, look to get on the same page with the team.
“It’s been an adjustment in the gym because there are so many people now, so it’s important that we (as a staff) are all on the same page,” Albertos said at MMU’s media day Aug. 10. “Although it’s a big roster and an adjustment, we are really excited for this season.”
Of the 12 new incoming players, 10 are freshman, with sophomores Hannah Lee and Emma Koch joining the team as transfers. Jessica Nelson, Brianna Even, Olivia Hansen, Athena Stanton, Lindsey Wishowski, Adisyn Indahl, Gabby Miller, Kate Tollinger, and Brooklyn Williams make up the freshman class.
Albertos noted the freshman’s ability to adapt and learn with and for the team.
“The nice part about this group is how they can take on new roles they may have previously played,” she said. “We have a lot of girls for one position, so being able to learn a new one has been a big help.”
The Lancers return 17 players from the 2022 squad. The sophomores on the team are Molly Gallegos, Julia Weber, Mia Furst, and Hope Simpson. The juniors include Zoie Bertsch, Kassidy Meyer, Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Alyssa Keiser, Kendra Horsley, and Almudena Perez. The team has seven seniors this year, including Katelyn Chytka, Skylar Sullivan, Ivy Mines, Jaycee Fischer, Andi Williams, Ally Whitmire, and Natalee Luettel.
With the larger roster, the players know spots must be earned.
“With this many athletes, they know they have to work to get and keep the spot,” Albertos said. “This team has players who are willing and wanting to put in the extra work. They are all trying to get better every single day.”
The team will start their season off this weekend in Bourbonnais, Ill. with a non-conference tournament. On Friday, they face Olivet Nazarene University and Calumet College of St. Joseph. Their next two games are Saturday against Governor State University and York University. The team will have 12 games before playing their first GPAC game of the year. That game is on Sept. 6th against Doane University at home.
“It is nice to get in competition and play that many nonconference games before facing the GPAC teams,” Albertos stated. “That is the main schedule change from last year, and I think it will help the girls get better prepared.”
The coaching staff expressed that having the right mindset is going to be important if they want to have a successful season.
“The team has a very solid skillset, we recruited good athletes and our returners have put in a lot of work in the spring,” Albertos said. “However, we have been working off the court a lot with the mindset that they can win, rather than just getting close to a big win.”
The seniors have stepped up when it comes to leading the team and creating a good energy on the court.
“I’m proud of the seniors so far this year because they have stepped into the leadership role very quickly,” Albertos noted. “It isn’t one senior giving energy and communicating with the team, it’s a group effort, and they’ve been bringing it so far this preseason.”
