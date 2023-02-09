MENNO — The Centerville Tornadoes were able to get a 37-20 at halftime to win 53-45 over the Menno Wolves in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Logan Bobzin led the Tornadoes with 17 points. Alec Austin followed with 14 points.
Ajay Herrboldt scored 13 points to lead Menno. Blake Rames followed with 12 points.
Centerville, 7-7, will face McCook Central-Montrose on Saturday in the DWU Culvers Classic. Menno, 3-13, will play Baltic on Saturday in the Irene-Wakonda Classic.
Centerville won the junior varsity game 37-25.
CENTERVILLE (7-7) 16 21 7 9 — 53
MENNO (3-13) 8 12 19 6 — 45
Parkston 66, Chamberlain 35
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Chamberlain Cubs 66-35 Thursday.
James Deckert led the Trojans with 16 points. Kaleb Weber added 15 points. Will Jodozi registered a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Luke Bormann tallied 10 points.
Kenyon McCloskey led Chamberlain with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The Trojans improved to 8-8, while the Cubs fell to 5-11.
Parkston plays Canistota in the DWU/Culver’s Classic Saturday, while Chamberlain plays at Wagner Friday.
CHAMBERLAIN (5-11) 9 8 8 10 — 35
PARKSTON (8-8) 16 23 19 8 — 66
Fr. Academy-Marion 74, Andes Central-DC 45
CORSICA — Connor Epp registered 19 points and five assists for the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats as they defeated the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder 74-45 Thursday.
Sieon Eremin scored 15 points for the Bearcats.
AJ Johnson led ACDC with 13 points while Hunter Loeffler grabbed eight rebounds and registered four assists.
The Bearcats improved to 9-7, while the Thunder fell to 0-15.
Freeman Academy-Marion plays at Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Saturday, while ACDC takes on Freeman Saturday in Irene.
ACDC won the JV game 38-34.
ANDES CENTRAL-DAK. CHR. (0-15) 7 9 16 13 — 45
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (9-7) 21 20 20 13 — 74
Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47
CANISTOTA — The Canistota Hawks had a 37-15 lead at halftime to get the 64-47 win over the Gayville-Volin Raiders in boys’ basketball action.
The Hawks were led by Tage Ortman’s 28 points in the game. Brady Scott picked up a double-double for the team, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Spencer Karstens’ 23 points led the Raiders. Preston Karstens followed with 12 points.
Canistota, 8-8, faces Parkston on Saturday in the Corn Palace. Gayville-Volin, 3-13, travels to Avon on Monday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-13) 4 11 13 19 — 47
CANISTOTA (8-8) 19 18 13 14 — 64
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46
CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Creighton Bulldogs got 17 points from Gage Burns in their 57-46 victory against the Bloomfield Bees Thursday.
John Mitchell added 16 points for Creighton, while Taylor Nilson registered 10 points.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 20 points.
The Bulldogs improved to 12-9, while the Bees fell to 11-9.
Creighton plays at Plainview Friday, while Bloomfield plays at Wausa Feb. 17.
BLOOMFIELD (11-9) 15 7 10 14 — 46
CREIGHTON (12-9) 19 12 14 12 — 57
Wayne 67, Wynot 42
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wayne Blue Devils got 15 points from Daniel Judd as they defeated the Wynot Blue Devils 67-42 Thursday.
Alex Phelps, Colsen Nelsen and Sedjro Agoumba added 10 points apiece for Wayne.
Wynot was led by Chase Schroeder’s 11 points and eight rebounds.
Wayne improved to 17-6, while Wynot fell to 17-4.
Wayne plays at Pierce Feb. 17, while Wynot plays at Hartington-Newcastle Friday.
Laurel-Concord-Col. 82, Wisner-Pilger 61
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears got 25 points and eight rebounds from Jake Rath as they defeated the Wisner-Pilger Gators 82-61 Thursday.
LCC scored 34 points in the fourth quarter to pull away after a competitive first three quarters.
Gibson Roberts added 19 points for LCC, while Tyler Olson registered 18 points.
The Bears improved to 16-7, while the Gators fell to 16-6.
LCC plays at Wynot Feb. 17, while Wisner-Pilger plays at Arlington Saturday.
WISNER-PILGER (16-6) 20 7 19 15 — 61
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL. (16-7) 17 16 15 34 — 82
Scotland 60, Bon Homme 53
SCOTLAND — Scotland overcame a game-high 33 points from Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl to top the Cavaliers 60-53 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland (7-8) with 22 points. Ashton Dennis scored 12 points. Kory Keppen added 10 points in the victory.
Also for Bon Homme (6-9), Chapin Cooper scored eight points.
Scotland hosts Gregory today (Friday). Bon Homme hosts Platte-Geddes today.
