As Andy Bernatow and his coaching staff tried to put together a blueprint for the 2022 Mount Marty University baseball team, he didn’t look far.
The team the Lancers are chasing, defending Great Plains Athletic Conference champion and 2021 NAIA World Series qualifier Concordia.
The Lancers (29-19 in 2021) return several key players in their quest to win the program’s first NAIA post-season berth since 2012. The Lancers open the 2022 season Sunday and Monday at home against Waldorf.
“We feel like Concordia, what their program has done, they’ve got a good blueprint,” Bernatow said. “Phenomenal pitching and the best offense you can put on the field.
“We’re trying to mimic that here.”
The Lancers were picked behind Concordia and Doane, which was regular season co-champions with the Bulldogs, in the preseason poll. But Bernatow notes there are other teams that will make challenge for a top finish.
“There are a lot of great coaches in the league,” he said. “Tom Hager at Jamestown has won a lot of games. Brian Wede at Northwestern has won a lot.
“I’m excited to see what the season brings.”
Here is a look at the Lancers:
Catchers/Infield
Mount Marty returns the GPAC Player of the Year behind the plate, as well as two second-team all-GPAC selections in the infield.
Billy Hancock was named the Player of the Year after batting .429 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI.
“Billy has the ability to be one of the best hitters that’s ever been in the program,” said MMU assistant coach Jason Nelson. “He does a good job of putting the ball in play, taking what the pitcher gives him. If he stays within himself, he’ll be right where he was last year.”
Julito Fazzini (.295, 1 HR, 13 RBI) and Nathan Robertson (1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI) will also likely see time at catcher.
“Fazzini is a designated hitter and backup catcher. Robertson has worked on his swing, and we’re definitely interested to see how he fits in that role,” Nelson said. “They’ll both be able to be back there, giving us a chance for Billy to take a break.”
Mason Townsend earned second-team honors at third base a season ago, batting .353 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI.
“Towny is probably our most complete hitter. He’s always been able to hit to all fields,” Nelson said of the Yankton native. “He’s under control, whether the outcome is positive or negative.”
Josh Roemen, also a second-team selection a year ago, batted .375 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 31 runs batted in. He was also among the team leaders with 11 stolen bases.
“Roemen is going to have another good year at the plate,” Nelson said of the second baseman. “He’s always been able to swing, but he’s become a more complete hitter with a lot of power. He is very determined.”
Shortstop Jet Weber will look for a bounce-back season after batting .244 with two home runs and 23 RBI a season ago. He was 10 of 11 in stolen base attempts.
“He struggled a little bit last year, but this year he’s determined to be more consistent,” Nelson said. “He does a lot of little things right.”
After the graduation of honorable mention all-GPAC first baseman Colin Muth, the Lancers will be looking to fill that position in the lineup and on the field.
“Kiko Nunez (Fr., Dickinson, Texas; transfer from Air Force Academy), Tommy Alitz (4-for-11, 1 HR, 4 RBI) and Ethan Wishon (So., Yankton, transfer from South Dakota State) will be in there,” Nelson said. “All three have a chance to be good ball players. Kiko is an unbelievably powerful athlete. Both Tommy and Wishon are sound at the plate.”
Wishon could also fill a utility role for the Lancers.
“He gives us a little leverage. He has the ability to play every infield position,” Bernatow said. “He has the potential to be an ‘X’ factor for us.”
Though listed as an infielder, junior Noah Moon has made his impact running the bases. He played in 42 games a year ago, but had just four plate appearances. He finished with 16 stolen bases and 35 runs scored.
“He is a big part of our offense,” Bernatow said of the base-running specialist. The NAIA allows for “courtesy” runners for the catcher during games.
Outfield
The Lancers return a first-team selection in Caid Koletzky, as well as three others with experience from last season and bring in three more that could be in the mix.
“We have six or seven guys that could play at any given time, and all of them would start at other places.”
Koletzky batted .339 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI, ranking second on the team in home runs despite playing 11 fewer games than most starters. The Yankton native also had nine stolen bases in 10 attempts.
“Caid’s an athlete. You can put him anywhere. He’s got great arm strength and good power,” Nelson said. “He’s still learning how to be a complete player, but he’s already come up in some big moments.
“He has a chance to be one of the better guys in the program.”
Zane Salley batted .295 with five home runs, 18 RBI and nine stolen bases in limited action a season ago. David Richardson batted just .167 but five of his eight hits were for extra bases.
“They’re both looking to find themselves consistently in the lineup,” Nelson said. “They both track balls down well. Zane has a little more power, but they’re both fun to watch on defense.”
Josh Mares had just 14 at-bats a season ago but has continued to develop.
“He’s more of a line drive hitter,” Nelson said. “He’s game-smart. He knows situations and what to do. He doesn’t have the speed that the others do, but he understands the game well enough to put himself in the right position.”
Lake Terveer played in just five varsity games a year ago, not getting an at-bat. Conner Capps (So., Discovery Bay, California; transfer from Los Medanos Community College) and William Rausch (Fr., Lubbock, Texas) are both in their first year in the program.
“Conner and Lake are both speedy guys and good hitters,” Nelson said. “Will has tremendous power.”
While Nelson expects plenty of offense from the outfield unit, he also expects strong defense.
“If we drop a fly ball this year, it will be because it was hit very hard,” he said.
Pitching
The Lancers return three of four “conference” starters — two of which earned post-season recognition — and a reliever that earned second-team all-GPAC honors a season ago.
“We’re in a good situation,” Bernatow said. “We have a complete staff with a lot of talent and depth, as much as we’ve had in a long time.”
Tyler Priest went 8-2 in 12 starts a season ago, posting a 3.72 earned run average (ERA) and 40 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched on the way to second-team all-GPAC honors.
“Tyler is a left-hander that misses barrels and gets outs,” Bernatow said. “He’s a big-time competitor.”
Dylan Nicholson posted a 6-5 record with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
“He has been serviceable for us,” Bernatow said. “He has a competitive nature.”
Clayton Chipchase went 4-2 in his 11 starts (12 appearances), posting a 5.84 ERA with a team-best 64 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched.
“Clayton is coming off a quality first season for us,” Bernatow said.
Newcomer Jett Hasegawa (Brisbane, Australia; Miles Community College) could make an immediate impact in the rotation.
“Jett was 11-1 and an All-American,” Bernatow said. “You can see when you watch him pitch why he’s successful.”
Gavin Schultz (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 10 K in 10 2/3 IP) made four starts a season ago. Hunter Marso (0-1, 2.35 ERA, 10 K in 7 2/3 IP) made one start.
“Gavin is back and healthy. Last year he started the year in the rotation,” Bernatow said. “Marso was able to log a few innings as a freshman last year.”
The Lancers return several bullpen pieces, led by closer Chris Rofe. Rofe (3-2, 4 saves, 2.97 ERA, 46 K in 36 1/3 IP) earned second team all-GPAC honors a year ago.
“Chris could come in for a short outing or a long one,” Bernatow said. “Having a guy that can compete at that level is key in those tight games.”
Myles Brown (0-1, 1 save, 3.18 ERA, 12 K in 11 1/3 IP), Heston Williams (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 16 K in 15 IP) and Cooper Davis (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 12 K in 12 IP) all pitched valuable innings in relief last season.
“Myles had a good first season. He’s put in a lot of time and effort. His progression has been incredible,” Bernatow said. “Heston had a serviceable year last season. Cooper is a lefty out of the pen, a fifth-year guy.”
Zane Pollon, who posted an 11.57 ERA and struck out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched, could be set for a big season, Bernatow said.
“Zane’s miles per hour are up eight from when we recruited him,” he said. “He is a late bloomer, maturing into his body.”
Two freshmen who could find their way into varsity pitching roles are Zach Hegge (Lyons, Nebraska) and Cade Sudbeck (Elkhorn, Nebraska; Omaha Skutt)
“Zach has been in the upper 80s and has command of three pitches,” Bernatow said. “Cade is coming off a great high school season. He’s a left-hander with an unorthodox delivery.
“They’ll be a big part of our pitching staff in the future. We just don’t know when that will come.”
Other pitchers could also jump into varsity relevance for the Lancers, Bernatow noted.
“We’ve got a group of young guys that, if they end up providing for us, I wouldn’t be surprised,” he said.
