VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers put three scores under 40 to claim a 154 to 183 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in a boys’ golf nine-hole dual on Tuesday at The Bluffs in Vermillion.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Carter Hansen each shot 37 to lead the way. Willis Robertson finished at 38 and T.J. Tracy scored 42 for the Tanagers.
Landon Geary led EPJ with a 44.
In the JV dual, Vermillion beat EPJ 182 to 246. Vermillion’s Kade Reuvers led the second squad with a 42.
