EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include the start time for the Jan. 31 USD at NDSU matchup.
SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League Joint Council voted unanimously Tuesday to alter its rescheduling policy based on COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
In response to the vote, South Dakota has rescheduled games against North Dakota and North Dakota State that were canceled last week. South Dakota will play at North Dakota in Grand Forks at 7 p.m. Monday, and will play at North Dakota State in Fargo on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. Monday’s game at North Dakota will be broadcast by Midco Sports.
The Summit League will attempt to reschedule all games that have been previously cancelled and any future postponements due to COVID-19 protocols. Rescheduling will be done based upon an agreed set of guidelines, including prioritizing the rescheduled games in the order they were lost. The rescheduled games will likely take place on Mondays or Tuesdays and the League will also take into consideration travel complexities along with trying to avoid having teams play more than six games during a 12-day stretch among other principles during this process.
Also announced by the Summit League Tuesday, several games this week have been postponed: Thursday – North Dakota State at Denver men, Kansas City at Western Illinois men, Western Illinois at Kansas City women; Saturday – Kansas City at St. Thomas men; St. Thomas at Kansas City women.
Here are the rescheduled games:
Men’s Basketball: Jan. 10 – North Dakota State at Denver; Omaha at Kansas City; Jan. 17 – Denver at Kansas City; Jan. 31; Kansas City at Western Illinois; South Dakota State at North Dakota; Feb. 8 – Kansas City at St. Thomas
Women’s Basketball: Jan. 10 – Oral Roberts at Denver; Kansas City at Omaha; Jan. 18 – Kansas City at Denver; Jan. 31 – Western Illinois at Kansas City; Feb. 14 – St. Thomas at Kansas City
If games are still unable to be made up due to COVID-19 protocols, those will be considered a “no contest.”
For seeding purposes regarding The Summit League Basketball Championships, if teams have played a different number of League games due to no contests, winning percentage will be used as the first criteria to determine seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.