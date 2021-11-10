For the past 12 months, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers and Canistota-Freeman Pride have been traveling in similar circles.
A year ago, each went to the DakotaDome in Vermillion and claimed a state football title. Three months ago, the two programs started the 2021 season against each other. Now today (Thursday), the two teams will face off against each other with the Class 9AA football title on the line.
Platte-Geddes and Canistota-Freeman, seeded ninth and 11th when the post-season began, will face each other at 7:30 p.m. in the DakotaDome, each hoping to extend the title string for their respective programs.
Canistota-Freeman had won three consecutive 9A titles before moving up to 9AA this season. The road for the Pride was a rocky one, with a 4-4 regular season record, including a 16-8 season-opening loss to the Black Panthers.
“We knew we had a difficult schedule coming in,” said Pride head coach James Strang. “Other than the Howard game (59-28 to the 9A finalist), every other game was close.
“But we knew we had a talented group of athletes.”
After finishing the regular season with a 32-24 loss to Hanson on Oct. 8, the Pride had nearly two weeks before heading to Florence-Henry for the opening round.
“We got done with the regular season, and we had to reset,” Strang said. “We had to get things squared away.”
One of those things that had to be “squared away” was convincing some of their talented athletes to rely on the guys next to them.
“When you have a bunch of talented players, they all think they need to make all the plays,” Strang said. “Now our defense has been trusting in their assignments.”
The Pride defense has five players who have recorded 50 or more tackles this season, led by Noah Kleinsasser (73.5 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 2 INT) and Ethan Balvin (72 tackles, 2 INT). Isiah Robertson (66.5 tackles, 98-yard INT return for TD), Tye Merrill (56.5 tackles, 8 pass breakups) and Riley Heiberger (56 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) have also been key on that side of the ball.
“Our defense doesn’t allow for a lot of single man isolation,” Strang said.
That defense will be tasked to control a Platte-Geddes offense that is much more diverse than it appears on paper. The Black Panthers’ depth has been tested this season due to injury.
“We came in with a lot of experience,” said Black Panthers head coach Bruce Hanson. “But we’ve had a lot of kids that have missed two, three, four games. Last week was the second time this season where we had the same starting lineup in back-to-back games.
“That’s made us tighter, helped us appreciate stuff more.”
For example, last year’s leading rusher, Jackson Neuman, has been held to 85 carries for 406 yards and five scores. The leading rusher this year is Grayson Hanson, who has 1,250 yards and 17 scores on 209 carries.
“We came into this year feeling we had five good running backs, and we moved two of those guys to receiver,” Coach Hanson said. “But four of those guys have been hurt this year. We’ve limited Neuman’s carries so we can keep him on defense.”
Dawson Hoffman has handled the passing duties for the Black Panthers, throwing for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns. Grayson Hanson has also attempted 18 passes, completing 10 for 147 yards and three scores.
“We haven’t been quite as explosive (offensively) as we were last year. We’re more of a ground-and-pound team this year,” Coach Hanson said. “But our short yardage stuff is better.”
Without a high-powered offense to take control of games, the Black Panthers have relied more on their defense to get things done. Grayson Hanson (115 tackles, 6.5 TFL), Chase Varilek (85 tackles, 7 TFL, 12 pass breakups) and Neuman (66 tackles, 14 pass breakups) have led the surge to the ball. Hoffman (33 tackles, 18 pass breakups) has a team-best four interceptions. Joey Foxley (69 takcles, 7 TFL) has been a key defender who has missed time due to injury.
“Last year we’d put Foxley and Grayson on one side, and they’d take away that side,” Coach Hanson said. “We have a good scheme, good team defense. We create a lot of turnovers.”
The Canistota-Freeman offense has been diverse this season, with two rushers over 600 yards and a passer over 1,800 yards.
“Throughout the playoffs we’ve been able to manipulate matchups based on the defensive tendencies of the other team,” Strang said. “We try to keep the defense honest, moving inside and outside.”
Quarterback Tage Ortman has thrown for 1,828 yards and 22 scores, with Robertson (39-651 yards, 5 TD), Will Ortman (33-528 yards, 12 TD) and Kleinsasser (15-221 yards, 4 TD) serving as primary targets. Merrill (215 yards) also has 19 catches on the season.
“Ortman has developed into a good quarterback,” Coach Hanson said of the Pride signal caller. “He’s a better thrower than his brothers (who also played QB).”
On the ground, Robertson (150-730 yards, 9 TD) and Kleinsasser (105-680 yards, 5 TD) have taken the bulk of the carries. Tage Ortman has also called his own number for 171 yards and five scores.
When the teams met in August, Platte-Geddes claimed a 16-8 victory. One key factor will need to change for the Pride to claim the upper hand this time, Strang said.
“We have to take care of the football. The first time we played them, we didn’t do that,” he said. “Offensively we need to stay ahead of the chains, be effective on first down. Defensively we need to shut down number 11 (Grayson Hanson).”
Coach Hanson also felt that the turnover battle would be key.
“We have to play good fundamental football. Turnovers are always huge in big games,” he said.
