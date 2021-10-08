The Yankton Bucks wanted to prove last week’s 45-0 rout of Mitchell wasn’t a fluke, and did so in dominating fashion Friday night at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.
The Yankton football team ran away with a 48-7 win over Sturgis Brown Friday night to improve to 4-3 overall on the season and on senior night. Sturgis Brown falls to 1-6 on the year with the loss.
“I really love this class,” head coach Brady Muth said. “Every senior class is special but these guys we know them pretty well. I’m just happy for them, they’ve put in a lot of work. They’re completely bought in with what we’re doing in this program and what you saw tonight was four year of hard work.”
Yankton scored on their first possession of the game when senior Ethan Bradwisch recorded back-to-back 20-yard carries to score and give Yankton a 7-0 lead. The rest of the first quarter was a defensive stand for the Bucks and Scoopers. Yankton didn’t record a first down the rest of the quarter, and Sturgis Brown’s first snap past midfield was the first play of the second quarter.
“The defense is playing really well right now,” Muth said. “There’s some things to fix, but I thought the secondary played well. I thought our coverage was good.”
The second quarter was all-Bucks as Yankton scored three times in the quarter. Rugby Ryken and Tyler Sohler connected on their first of two scores on the evening, this one from 38 yards out with just under 10 minutes left in the second.
Mac Ryken intercepted Scooper quarterback Owen Cass on the ensuing possession and Gavin Swanson punched in a 6-yard score to give Yankton a three score lead. The final score of the second quarter came on a Cody Oswald punt return. Oswald returned a punt for a touchdown last week in Mitchell as well.
“What you’re seeing is, one thing is Cody’s an elite athlete, but then the other thing you’re seeing is when we’re in return, we’re setting up blocks really well for him so it’s everything working,” Muth said.
Sturgis Brown tried to give themselves a spark to the second half when they kicked the ball for an onside and recovered it at the Yankton 40-yard line. The Yankton defense looked like it made a stand, putting the Scoopers at a 4th-and-2 from the Yankton 32, but Konner Berndt broke free for a 32-yard touchdown to put Sturgis Brown on the board.
Yankton responded by marching down the field and Ryken found Oswald for a 13-yard score. The point after attempt was no good and Yankton led 34-7. After a Sturgis Brown turnover, Ryken and Sohler connected for a second time, this one from 25 yards out, and Yankton led 41-7 with 5:25 to go in the third.
A Scooper punt gave Yankton the ball at their own 35-yard line. Bradwisch took the hand-off on the first play from scrimmage and ran for a 65-yard score to give Yankton a 48-7.
The Scoopers worked their way down the field with the running clock in the fourth quarter, but senior Gavin Haselhorst forced and recovered a fumble to seal the win.
Yankton now prepares for back-to-back road games to conclude the regular season, at Brookings and Watertown the next two weeks. For Muth and the Bucks, the message going into next week is simple.
“Just have to keep getting more physical, just have to keep getting more physical,” Muth said.
