For the seventh consecutive week, O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern unanimously claimed the top spot in their respective classes in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.

The top five in all three classes remained the same, with the exception of Colman-Egan tying Faulkton Area for the fifth spot in the Class B poll.

Class A and Class B teams have one more week of regular season play remaining, with Class AA having two weeks of play remaining.

VOLLEYBALL

S.D. MEDIA POLL

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 26, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (12)             18-0       60           1

2. S.F. Washington           13-3       48           2

3. Huron               12-4       35           3

4. Watertown    16-3       24           4

5. Brandon Valley             15-4       13           5

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12)        22-1       60           1

2. Dakota Valley                12-3       48           2

3. Madison          13-4       27           3

4. Hill City             23-2       24           4

5. Winner            19-4       15           5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (24-4) 3; Parker (14-7) 2; Garretson (16-3) 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (12)     22-1       60           1

2. Warner            17-1       47           2

3. Chester Area 17-2       37           3

4. Bridgewater-Emery    17-2       18           4

T5. Faulkton Area             12-5       8              5

T5. Colman-Egan              19-3       8              RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (14-4) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (18-4) 1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.