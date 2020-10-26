For the seventh consecutive week, O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern unanimously claimed the top spot in their respective classes in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.
The top five in all three classes remained the same, with the exception of Colman-Egan tying Faulkton Area for the fifth spot in the Class B poll.
Class A and Class B teams have one more week of regular season play remaining, with Class AA having two weeks of play remaining.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 26, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 18-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 13-3 48 2
3. Huron 12-4 35 3
4. Watertown 16-3 24 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-4 13 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 22-1 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 12-3 48 2
3. Madison 13-4 27 3
4. Hill City 23-2 24 4
5. Winner 19-4 15 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (24-4) 3; Parker (14-7) 2; Garretson (16-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12) 22-1 60 1
2. Warner 17-1 47 2
3. Chester Area 17-2 37 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 17-2 18 4
T5. Faulkton Area 12-5 8 5
T5. Colman-Egan 19-3 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (14-4) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (18-4) 1
