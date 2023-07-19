WINNER — Dawson Hoffman’s RBI single in the top of the 16th inning propelled Platte-Geddes to the Region 7B American Legion Baseball Tourney final with a 4-3 victory over Winner-Colome on Wednesday in Winner.
Platte-Geddes advances to the championship game today (Thursday).
The game was tied 2-2 after five innings, then each team scored a single run in the 14th inning. After the Whitecaps took the lead, Winner-Colome got a two-out single in the bottom of the 16th but could not advance the runner.
Dakota Munger had two hits, including a home run, for Platte-Geddes. Tanner Dyk doubled and singled. Aiden Bultje, Oakley Kott, Caden Oberbroekling and Hoffman each had a hit. Hoffman finished with two RBI in the victory.
For Winner-Colome, Pierce Nelson and Rocky Wiedman each had three hits, with Nelson driving in two runs. Aiden Barfuss doubled and singled. Ethan Bartels and Zach Olson each had two hits. Landon Calhoon, Quincy Phillips and Ryder Halligan each had a hit for the Royals.
Dyk, who pitched the final two innings, picked up the win. Oberbroekling started, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Halligan took the loss. Calhoon struck out eight batters in 8 2/3 innings, while Bartels struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Gregory County 6, Belle Fourche 3
WINNER — Gregory County built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory over Belle Fourche in an elimination game in the Region 7B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.
Rylan Peck went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Gregory County. Sawyer Tietgen and Lincoln Juracek each doubled. Kade Braun had a hit and two RBI, and Jad Leber added a hit in the victory.
For Belle Fourche, Harvey Walding had two hits. Gabe Heck, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Caden Thomsen and Joshua Hahne each had a hit.
Peck picked up the win, with Cashman Hemming striking out four in 4 2/3 innings of relief. Anthony Budmayr took the loss.
SCOTLAND — Mount Vernon-Plankinton used a six-run fifth inning to claim an 8-2 victory over Scotland-Menno in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Bryce Sattler, Trent Guthmiller, Parker Hochstein and Jarret Andretta each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Sattler took the loss, with Guthmiller striking out four and Hochstein striking out two in relief.
