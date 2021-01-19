TYNDALL — Kandon Bialas scored 17 points and two teammates also reached double figures in a 56-41 win over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Tyndall.
Logan Van Pelt also recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals for TDA, while Trey Sparks had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
For Bon Homme, Carter Uecker scored 18 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals, and Karsten Kozak tallied seven points, six rebounds and three steals.
Bon Homme plays at Parkston on Thursday.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. 14 15 18 9 — 56
BON HOMME 5 11 13 12 — 41
Scotland 55, Irene-Wakonda 41
IRENE — Lucas Dennis scored 17 points as Scotland beat Irene-Wakonda 55-41 in a boys’ basketball battle Tuesday in Irene.
Dawson Bietz added 12 points and Stephen Johnson had eight points for Scotland (4-6).
For Irene-Wakonda (1-8), Conner Libby scored 10 points, Miles Pollman had 10 points and Mason Johnson chipped in with seven points.
On Thursday, Scotland visits Marty and Irene-Wakonda travels to Alcester-Hudson.
SCOTLAND (4-6) 9 6 18 22 — 55
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-8) 2 11 6 22 — 41
Centerville 64, Freeman 33
CENTERVILLE — Centerville built a 43-21 halftime lead on the way to a 64-33 victory over Freeman in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Logan Bobzin posted 17 points, four assists and three steals to lead Centerville. Jack Walters netted 14 points. Will Kroger had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Cole Edberg added nine points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the victory.
Evan Schavberg led Freeman with 12 points and seven rebounds. Collin Helma had eight rebounds.
Centerville is off until a Jan. 26 trip to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour. Freeman travels to Menno on Thursday.
FREEMAN 11 10 4 8 — 33
CENTERVILLE 18 25 19 2 — 64
Winner 63, Parkston 46
WINNER — Brady Fritz scored 22 points to help Winner defeat Parkston 63-46 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Winner.
Blake Volmer added 15 points and five rebounds for Winner, while Evan Farner scored 11 points, and Slade Cournoyer recorded seven points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Parkston got 16 points from Cole Prunty, and 15 points and eight rebounds from Max Scott.
PARKSTON 9 10 9 18 — 46
WINNER 10 21 22 10 — 63
Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Osmond built a 13-2 lead after the opening quarter on the way to a 48-34 victory over Bloomfield in Nebraska boys’ basketball action Tuesday in Bloomfield.
No stats were reported for Osmond.
Bloomfield got 14 points from Gabe Lauck and 11 points from Layne Warrior.
OSMOND 13 11 12 12 — 48
BLOOMFIELD 2 7 11 14 — 34
Mitchell 70, Brandon Valley 47
MITCHELL — Caden Hinker just missed a triple double and three other Mitchell players scored in double figures as the Kernels upended Brandon Valley 70-47 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Hinker finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Kernels. Zane Alm had 14 points and five assists. Dylan Soulek scored 13 points and Gavyn Degen had 10 points off the bench in the victory.
Jackson Hilton scored 16 points, including 10-for-13 from the line, for Brandon Valley. Aydin Lloyd added nine points for the Lynx, who shot just 2-for-15 from three-point range.
