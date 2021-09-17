MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks golf team, led by Dawson Vellek and Caeden Ekroth, placed fifth at the Mitchell Invitational Friday in Mitchell.
The Bucks finished with a team score of 311, three shots behind Mitchell for fourth place and two ahead of Harrisburg who placed sixth.
Vellek and Ekroth were the top Yankton finishers at a 5-over-par 77. The score was good for a tie for 14th. The other two Yankton scorers were Easton Vellek at a 6-over 78 and Henry Homstad at 7-over 79. Tate Beste and Jace Tramp weren’t included in the team scoring, but shot an 81 and 84 respectively.
Parkston tied for 12th in the standings with Rapid City Stevens at 335. Quinn Bormann shot a 4-over 76 to lead Parkston. Payton Koehn shot an 81, Matt Ehler an 88 and Landon Weber a 90 to score for the Trojans. Kelby Neugebauer tallied 107 shots and Jaxson Scheetz 110 but weren’t included in the team scoring for Parkston.
Watertown took the team title over O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Watertown’s team score was 302, with O’Gorman and Lincoln tying for second at 305. Lincoln’s Luke Honner won the individual title at 5-under. Watertown’s Jake Olson was under par at 69 and Mitchell’s Macon Larson at 71.
The Bucks are back in action Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet in Watertown. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
