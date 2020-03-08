BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/4) Manitou 1019; (2/27) Kruse’s Pro Shop 991; (2/19) Manitou 987

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/4) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2853; (2/27) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2715; (2/19) Manitou 2661

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/4) JJ Peterson 279, Cody Henrichsen 279, Tyler Novak 278, Scott Byrkeland 278, Cody Henrichsen 269; (2/27) Matt Hoefs 300, Pat King 278, Brandon Ester 278, Sam Sully 269, Terry Norton 269 ; (2/19) Jerry Peterson 290, Cody Henrichsen 279, JJ Peterson 268, Austin Reich 268, Bob Doty 267

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/4) Cody Henrichsen 783, Scott Byrkeland 770, Tyler Novak 734, Dee Lammers 725, Mike Kruse 724; (2/27) Kevin Hisek 739, Matt Hoefs 725, Brandon Ester 719, Scott Byrkeland 713, JJ Peterson 706; (2/19) JJ Peterson 778, Chuck Turner 706, Terry Norton 699, Bob Doty 693, Scott Byrkeland 678

STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 135.5, Kozy’s 125, Barta Trucking 124, Czeckers 118.5, Manitou 117, Stockwell Engineers 108.5, Coca-Cola 103, Old Lumber Company 98.5, Plath Chiropractic 95.5, J.R. Sports Cards 54.5

NOTE: Kruse’s Pro Shop wins third quarter

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/3) For the Taz 476; (2/25) Knight Riders 486; (2/18) Two Betty’s 517

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/3) Hot Rollers 1365; (2/25) Knight Riders 1348; (2/18) Knight Riders 1313

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/3)Kelly Mernin 268-246 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 267 (errorless), Brandon Ester 244, Sharon Mernin 244, Marie Weverstad 197, Cheryl Heine 174; (2/25)Anthony Osborn 278 (errorless), Terry Norton 269 (errorless), Shane Harriman 245, Sharon Mernin 220, Jane Rhaodes 204, Jordan Drotzman 168; (2/18) Terry Bitsos 259, Casey Weverstad 258, Terry Norton 248 (errorless), Jane Rhoades 183 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 175, Betty Adam 170

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/3) Anthony Osborn 709, Kelly Mernin 683, Ryan Weverstad 679, Sharon Mernin 558, Marie Weverstad 554, Cheryl Heine 508; (2/25) Anthony Osborn 755, Terry Norton 698, Brandon Ester 673, Sharon Mernin 588, Jane Rhoades 533, Lonnie Remington 451; (2/18) Kelly Mernin 672, Brandon Ester 671, Casey Weverstad 670, Jane Rhoades 500, Sharon Mernin 481, Lonnie Remington 456

FINAL THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: For the Taz 21-7, Unfinished Business 19-9, Strikes & Doubles 19-9, Hot Rollers 18-10, Knight Riders 18-10, Spare Wars 17-11, Double E’s 17-11, Bohemians 16-12, Coffee & Cream 15-11, B & A 14-14, The Two Betty’s 14-14, TCB 13-15, Misfits 13-14, Split Happens 13-15, Gutter Dusters 13-15, 2 Broke Girls 10-17, Ten Pins 10-18, Country Bumpkins 8-20, Three Hole Surprise 6-22

FOURTH QUARTER STANDINGS: TCB 8-0, Unfinished Business 7-1, Hot Rollers 6-2, Ten Pins 6-2, Strikes & Doubles 5-3, Split Happens 5-3, Gutter Dusters 5-3, Knight Riders 4-4, B & A(INC) 4-0, The Two Betty’s 4-4, Bohemians 4-4, Misfits 3-5, Spare Wars 3-5, Coffee & Cream 3-5, 2 Broke Girls 3-5, For the Taz 2-6, Three Hole Surprise(INC) 2-2, Double E’s 2-6, Country Bumpkins 0-8

3/3 HIGHLIGHTS: Anthony Osborn – errorless 236; Bob Doty – errorless 227; Shane Harriman – errorless 218; Vernette Guthmiller 3-6-7-10; Steve Obr 2-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Geno Healy 2-7

2/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Ryan Weverstad 203, 237; Shane Harriman 245; Brendan Gramkow 211; Elmer Misar 3-10; Marvin Guthmiller 2-7, 3-10; Shawn Weverstad 2-4-10, 3-6-7-10; Frank Osborn Jr, 3-10; Nathan Norton 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10

2/18 HIGHLIGHTS: Ryan Weverstad – errorless 226; Kelly Mernin 247, 221; Terry Norton 206; Brandon Ester 246; Hal Somer 5-7, Jane Rhoades 3-10, Steve Obr 2-7, Crystal Povondra 5-6, Shane Harriman 2-7-8

NOTE: Strikes & Doubles wins third quarter

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/4) Hideout Studio and Spa 839; (2/26) Glass Cutters 862

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/4) Laser Barn 2399; (2/26) Glass Cutters 2515

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/4) Hillary Barta 213-189, Sharon Mernin 207, Melissa Nelson 196, Edwena Turner 191-191-189, Peggy Muhmel 176; (2/26) Judy Barta 248 (errorless)-224-216 (errorless), Joan Tammen 201, Melinda Reichert 198, Susan Murphy 192

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/4) Hillary Barta 576, Edwena Turner 573, Sharon Mernin 570, Peggy Muhmel 535, Judy Barta 498; (2/26) Judy Barta 688, Edwena Turner 529, Sue Freng 523, Sharon Mernin 508, Melinda Reichert 504

STANDINGS: Glass Cutters 6-2, Hideout Studio and Spa 6-2, Downtown Screen Printing 6-2, Laser Barn 5-3, Truxedo 5-3, Pietz Kuchen Kitchen 3-5, Newcomers 2-6

3/4 HIGHLIGHTS: Judy Barta Turkey (x2); Sharon Mernin 4 strikes; Edwena Turner 3-10 (x2), 4 & 5 strikes in a row; Peggy Muhmel 2-7; Connie Heying Turkey; Karen Springer 2-7 & Turkey; Grace Obr 3-9-10; Carolyn Leader 3-10 & Hillary Barta 3-10 and Turkey

2/26 HIGHLIGHTS: Judy Barta Turkey, 4 strikes and 6 strikes in a row; Marlene Doty Turkey; Edwena Turner 3-10

INDUSTRIAL

HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/2) Brunick Service 919; (2/24) Old Lumber Company 958

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/2) Brunick Service 2723; (2/24) Old Lumber Company 2498

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/2) Brent Jones 300, Dave Brunick 277, Robin Holec 267, Brett Hansen 254, JJ Peterson 247; (2/24) Chuck Turner 279, Jay Weaver 279, Dave Brunick 248, Scott Plath 246, Jay Weaver 246

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/2) Dave Brunick 721, Brent Jones 706, Marty Sorensen 680, Robin Holec 667, JJ Peterson 665; (2/24) Jay Weaver 721, Chuck Turner 706, Don Casey 694, Scott Plath 680, Dave Brunick 674

FOURTH QUARTER STANDINGS: Brunick Service 24, H&K Oil #2 18, Old Lumber Company 16.5, Dead Wood 10.5, Yankton Redi-Mix 9, H&K Oil 3

FINAL THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: Old Lumber Company 148, H&K Oil #2 108, Yankton Redi-Mix 104, H&K Oil 104, Dead Wood 99, Brunick Service 85

NOTE: Old Lumber Company wins third quarter

VOLLEYBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

COED UPPER TOURN.

RESULTS: Ben’s Brewing Company def. Block Party forfeit; Here for the Beer def. Bump, Set, Psych 2-1 14-21, 21-10, 21-8; Czeckers def. KPI Crushers 2-0 21-13, 21-12; Here for the Beer def. Ben’s Brewing Company 2-1 21-13, 10-21, 21-19; KPI Crushers def. Here for the Beer 2-1 20-22, 21-19, 21-15

CHAMPIONSHIP: Czeckers def. KPI Crushers 2-0 21-19, 21-15

COED LOWER TOURN.

RESULTS: Pop-Up Blockers def. Kozy’s Killers forfeit; Pop-Up Blockers def. Honey Badgers forfeit; How I Set Your Mother def. Wease Auto 2-1 21-23, 21-6, 21-16; Happy Hourz def. Wease Auto 2-1 23-21, 17-21, 21-10; The BS Band def. How I Set Your Mother 2-1 14-21, 21-18, 21-16; Happy Hourz def. Pop-Up Blockers 2-0 21-15, 22-20; Happy Hourz def. How I Set Your Mother 2-0 22-20, 21-16

CHAMPIONSHIP: The BS Band def. Happy Hourz 2-1 21-14, 19-21, 21-17

WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE TOURN.

RESULTS: Meridian CFS, LLC def. Schonebaum Construction 2-1 21-14, 20-22, 21-10; Meridian CFS, LLC def. The Volley Mama’s 2-0 21-18, 21-16

CHAMPIONSHIP: Here for the Beer def. Meridian CFS, LLC 2-0 21-14, 21-14

BASKETBALL

YANKTON PARKS & REC

MEN’S LEAGUE

3/4 TOURNAMENT SCORES: Tune Squad def. Hegge Screen Printing 67-63; Northeast Pipe & Panel def. YST Wolf Pack 56-45; Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling def. Ben’s 62-41; Capital St. Pub def. Bricklayers 53-39

3/2 TOURNAMENT SCORES: Hegge Screen Printing def. Wease Auto 59-54; Bricklayers def. The Jokers 83-50; Tune Squad def. Warriors 90-50; YST Wolf Pack def. Triple S 77-69; Ben’s def. Café Louisianna 76-63

2/24 RESULTS: Tune Squad def. Wease Auto 65-29; Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling def. YST Wolf Pack 75-64; Brick Layers def. Triple S 64-47; The Jokers def. Warriors via forfeit; Northeast Pipe & Panel def. Hegge Screen Printing 73-61; Café Louisianna def. Ben’s 61-59

FINAL STANDINGS: Capital St. Pub 11-0, Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling 10-1, Northeast Pipe & Panel 9-2, Tune Squad 8-4, Hegge Screen Printing 7-4, Triple S 4-7, Café Louisiana 4-7, Bricklayers 4-7, The Jokers 4-7, Ben’s 3-8, YST Wolf Pack 3-7, Wease Auto 2-9, Warriors 2-8

NEB. STATE GIRLS’ TOURN.

March 5-7 at Lincoln, Neb.

NOTE: All championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All third place games at Lincoln East.

CLASS A

All Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena

First Round, March 5

Millard South 54, Lincoln Southwest 44

Lincoln Pius X 60, North Platte 44

Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40

Lincoln East 50, Papillion-LaVista 30

Semifinals, March 6

Lincoln Pius X 71, Millard South 46

Lincoln East 59, Fremont 50

Championship, March 7

Lincoln Pius X 45, Lincoln East 37

CLASS B

First Round, March 5

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Crete 48, Norris 43, OT

Grand Island Northwest 47, Sidney 44

At Devaney

Beatrice 51, Platteview 47

Scottsbluff 57, Bennington 47

Semifinals, March 6

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Crete 48, Grand Island Northwest 47, 3 OT

Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26

Championship, March 7

Crete 53, Beatrice 26

CLASS C1

First Round, March 5

At Devaney

Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34

St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38

Adams Central 44, Chadron 30

North Bend Central 48, West Point-Beemer 33

Semifinals, March 6

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59

North Bend Central 39, Adams Central 31

Final Round, March 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: North Bend Central 48, Lincoln Christian 32

THIRD: Adams Central 44, St. Paul 41

CLASS C2

First Round, March 5

At Lincoln North Star

Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson-Leigh 36

Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Crofton 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43

Semifinals, March 6

At Devaney

Ponca 53, Oakland-Craig 44

Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Crofton 60

Final Round, March 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Ponca 37

THIRD: Crofton 58, Oakland-Craig 40

CLASS D1

First Round, March 5

At Lincoln Southwest

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Weeping Water 49

Archbishop Bergan 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 30

Chambers-Wheeler Central 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36

Pleasanton 66, Pender 56

Semifinals, March 6

Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34

Pleasanton 50, Chambers-Wheeler Central 46

Final Round, March 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: Pleasanton 47, Archbishop Bergan 38

THIRD: Chambers-Wheeler Central 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

CLASS D2

First Round, March 5

At Lincoln North Star

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Loomis 27

Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39

At Lincoln Southwest

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53

Mullen 60, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 54

Semifinals, March 6

Wynot 37, Falls City Sacred Heart 27

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38

Final Round, March 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: Wynot 59, Humphrey St. Francis 51

THIRD: Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Mullen 36

S.D. STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS B GIRLS

March 12-14 at Spearfish

NOTE: Times listed in Central

First Round, March 12

No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (23-0) vs. No. 8 Irene-Wakonda (17-6), 1 p.m.

No. 4 Faith (21-2) vs. No. 5 Howard (20-3), 2:45 p.m.

No. 2 Ethan (22-1) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (17-5), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Faulkton Area (20-3) vs. No. 6 DeSmet (19-4), 8:45 p.m.

CLASS AA GIRLS

March 19-21 at Sioux Falls

NOTE: Games in Premier Center, unless noted

First Round, March 19

No. 1 O’Gorman (21-0) vs. No. 9 S.F. Roosevelt (9-12), 1 p.m.

No. 2 R.C. Stevens (20-1) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (12-9), 1 p.m., S.F. Arena

No. 4 Harrisburg (17-4) vs. No. 5 Yankton (15-6), 5 p.m.

No. 3 S.F. Lincoln (15-6) vs. No. 6 S.F. Washington (12-8), 5 p.m., S.F. Arena

CLASS AA BOYS

March 19-21 at Sioux Falls

NOTE: Games in Premier Center, unless noted

First Round, March 19

No. 1 Yankton (17-4) vs. No. 9 R.C. Central (11-10), 3 p.m.

No. 2 Huron (17-4) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (14-7), 3 p.m., S.F. Arena

No. 4 S.F. Washington (14-7) vs. No. 5 R.C. Stevens (15-6), 7 p.m.

No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (15-6) vs. No. 6 O’Gorman (14-7), 7 p.m., S.F. Arena

S.D. SODAK 16

CLASS AA BOYS

All Games on March 7

Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 48

Huron 84, Douglas 48

Rapid City Central 52, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48

Rapid City Stevens 74, Harrisburg 49

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Watertown 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 50

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Spearfish 47

Yankton 65, Sturgis Brown 39

CLASS A GIRLS

All Games on March 9

No. 1 St. Thomas More (19-2) vs. No. 16 Tri-Valley (14-7), 6:30 p.m., Pierre

No. 2 Winner (21-0) vs. No. 15 Redfield (17-5), 7 p.m., Chamberlain

No. 3 Crow Creek (19-2) vs. No. 14 Hill City (17-5), 7 p.m. CT, Kadoka

No. 4 Hamlin (19-2) vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-6), 7:30 p.m., Huron

No. 5 Lennox (20-1) vs. No. 12 Miller (16-6), 6 p.m., Madison

No. 6 Red Cloud (20-2) vs. No. 11 Tea Area (17-5), 5 p.m., Pierre

No. 7 Flandreau (20-2) vs. No. 10 West Central (15-5), 7:30 p.m., Madison

No. 8 Aberdeen Roncalli (18-3) vs. No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (17-4), 6 p.m., Huron

CLASS A BOYS

All Games on March 10

No. 1 St. Thomas More (18-2) vs. No. 16 Clark-Willow Lake (13-9), 6 p.m., Pierre

No. 2 Sioux Valley (20-1) vs. No. 15 Parker (13-8), 7:30 p.m., Madison

No. 3 S.F. Christian (16-5) vs. No. 4 Milbank (14-8), 6 p.m., Madison

No. 4 Crow Creek (19-2) vs. No. 13 Custer (16-6), 7 p.m. CT, Kadoka

No. 5 Dakota Valley (17-5) vs. No. 12 Mobridge-Pollock (15-7), 6 p.m., Mitchell

No. 6 Tiospa Zina (18-3) vs. No. 11 Pine Ridge (15-7), 7:30 p.m., Pierre

No. 7 Dell Rapids (17-4) vs. No. 10 Vermillion (17-5), 7:30 p.m., Sioux Falls

No. 8 Madison (16-5) vs. No. 9 Red Cloud (16-5), 6 p.m., Chamberlain

CLASS B BOYS

All Games on March 10

No. 1 DeSmet (20-2) vs. No. 16 Colman-Egan (11-11), 7:30 p.m., Mitchell

No. 2 Aberdeen Christian (20-2) vs. No. 15 Warner (13-8), 7 p.m., Aberdeen

No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (18-3) vs. No. 14 Elkton-Lake Benton (16-6), 6 p.m., Sioux Falls

No. 4 Platte-Geddes (19-3) vs. No. 13 Timber Lake (16-6), 6 p.m., Fort Pierre

No. 5 White River (19-3) vs. No. 12 Lyman (16-6), 7:30 p.m., Fort Pierre

No. 6 Marty (19-3) vs. No. 11 Faith (19-3), 7:30 p.m., Chamberlain

No. 7 Sully Buttes (19-2) vs. No. 10 Herreid-Selby Area (18-4), 7 p.m., Gettysburg

No. 8 Arlington (20-2) vs. No. 9 Canistota (18-4), 7 p.m., Sioux Falls

SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURN.

March 7-10 at Sioux Falls

MEN’S TOURN.

First Round

Saturday, March 7

North Dakota St. 71, Denver 69

Fort Wayne 77, South Dakota St. 74

Sunday, March 8

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52

No. 3 South Dakota (20-11) vs. No. 6 North Dakota (13-17), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals, March 9

No. 1 North Dakota State (23-8) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (16-13), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18) vs. USD/UND winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship, March 10

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOURN.

First Round

Saturday, March 7

South Dakota 99, Omaha 40

South Dakota State 72, North Dakota 43

Sunday, March 8

Oral Roberts 74, Western Illinois 66

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Semifinals, March 9

No. 1 South Dakota (28-2) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (15-15), noon

No. 2 South Dakota State (22-9) vs. No. 6 North Dakota State (11-18), 2:30 p.m.

Championship, March 10

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

