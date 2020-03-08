BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/4) Manitou 1019; (2/27) Kruse’s Pro Shop 991; (2/19) Manitou 987
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/4) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2853; (2/27) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2715; (2/19) Manitou 2661
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/4) JJ Peterson 279, Cody Henrichsen 279, Tyler Novak 278, Scott Byrkeland 278, Cody Henrichsen 269; (2/27) Matt Hoefs 300, Pat King 278, Brandon Ester 278, Sam Sully 269, Terry Norton 269 ; (2/19) Jerry Peterson 290, Cody Henrichsen 279, JJ Peterson 268, Austin Reich 268, Bob Doty 267
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/4) Cody Henrichsen 783, Scott Byrkeland 770, Tyler Novak 734, Dee Lammers 725, Mike Kruse 724; (2/27) Kevin Hisek 739, Matt Hoefs 725, Brandon Ester 719, Scott Byrkeland 713, JJ Peterson 706; (2/19) JJ Peterson 778, Chuck Turner 706, Terry Norton 699, Bob Doty 693, Scott Byrkeland 678
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 135.5, Kozy’s 125, Barta Trucking 124, Czeckers 118.5, Manitou 117, Stockwell Engineers 108.5, Coca-Cola 103, Old Lumber Company 98.5, Plath Chiropractic 95.5, J.R. Sports Cards 54.5
NOTE: Kruse’s Pro Shop wins third quarter
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/3) For the Taz 476; (2/25) Knight Riders 486; (2/18) Two Betty’s 517
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/3) Hot Rollers 1365; (2/25) Knight Riders 1348; (2/18) Knight Riders 1313
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/3)Kelly Mernin 268-246 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 267 (errorless), Brandon Ester 244, Sharon Mernin 244, Marie Weverstad 197, Cheryl Heine 174; (2/25)Anthony Osborn 278 (errorless), Terry Norton 269 (errorless), Shane Harriman 245, Sharon Mernin 220, Jane Rhaodes 204, Jordan Drotzman 168; (2/18) Terry Bitsos 259, Casey Weverstad 258, Terry Norton 248 (errorless), Jane Rhoades 183 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 175, Betty Adam 170
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/3) Anthony Osborn 709, Kelly Mernin 683, Ryan Weverstad 679, Sharon Mernin 558, Marie Weverstad 554, Cheryl Heine 508; (2/25) Anthony Osborn 755, Terry Norton 698, Brandon Ester 673, Sharon Mernin 588, Jane Rhoades 533, Lonnie Remington 451; (2/18) Kelly Mernin 672, Brandon Ester 671, Casey Weverstad 670, Jane Rhoades 500, Sharon Mernin 481, Lonnie Remington 456
FINAL THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: For the Taz 21-7, Unfinished Business 19-9, Strikes & Doubles 19-9, Hot Rollers 18-10, Knight Riders 18-10, Spare Wars 17-11, Double E’s 17-11, Bohemians 16-12, Coffee & Cream 15-11, B & A 14-14, The Two Betty’s 14-14, TCB 13-15, Misfits 13-14, Split Happens 13-15, Gutter Dusters 13-15, 2 Broke Girls 10-17, Ten Pins 10-18, Country Bumpkins 8-20, Three Hole Surprise 6-22
FOURTH QUARTER STANDINGS: TCB 8-0, Unfinished Business 7-1, Hot Rollers 6-2, Ten Pins 6-2, Strikes & Doubles 5-3, Split Happens 5-3, Gutter Dusters 5-3, Knight Riders 4-4, B & A(INC) 4-0, The Two Betty’s 4-4, Bohemians 4-4, Misfits 3-5, Spare Wars 3-5, Coffee & Cream 3-5, 2 Broke Girls 3-5, For the Taz 2-6, Three Hole Surprise(INC) 2-2, Double E’s 2-6, Country Bumpkins 0-8
3/3 HIGHLIGHTS: Anthony Osborn – errorless 236; Bob Doty – errorless 227; Shane Harriman – errorless 218; Vernette Guthmiller 3-6-7-10; Steve Obr 2-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Geno Healy 2-7
2/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Ryan Weverstad 203, 237; Shane Harriman 245; Brendan Gramkow 211; Elmer Misar 3-10; Marvin Guthmiller 2-7, 3-10; Shawn Weverstad 2-4-10, 3-6-7-10; Frank Osborn Jr, 3-10; Nathan Norton 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10
2/18 HIGHLIGHTS: Ryan Weverstad – errorless 226; Kelly Mernin 247, 221; Terry Norton 206; Brandon Ester 246; Hal Somer 5-7, Jane Rhoades 3-10, Steve Obr 2-7, Crystal Povondra 5-6, Shane Harriman 2-7-8
NOTE: Strikes & Doubles wins third quarter
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/4) Hideout Studio and Spa 839; (2/26) Glass Cutters 862
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/4) Laser Barn 2399; (2/26) Glass Cutters 2515
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/4) Hillary Barta 213-189, Sharon Mernin 207, Melissa Nelson 196, Edwena Turner 191-191-189, Peggy Muhmel 176; (2/26) Judy Barta 248 (errorless)-224-216 (errorless), Joan Tammen 201, Melinda Reichert 198, Susan Murphy 192
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/4) Hillary Barta 576, Edwena Turner 573, Sharon Mernin 570, Peggy Muhmel 535, Judy Barta 498; (2/26) Judy Barta 688, Edwena Turner 529, Sue Freng 523, Sharon Mernin 508, Melinda Reichert 504
STANDINGS: Glass Cutters 6-2, Hideout Studio and Spa 6-2, Downtown Screen Printing 6-2, Laser Barn 5-3, Truxedo 5-3, Pietz Kuchen Kitchen 3-5, Newcomers 2-6
3/4 HIGHLIGHTS: Judy Barta Turkey (x2); Sharon Mernin 4 strikes; Edwena Turner 3-10 (x2), 4 & 5 strikes in a row; Peggy Muhmel 2-7; Connie Heying Turkey; Karen Springer 2-7 & Turkey; Grace Obr 3-9-10; Carolyn Leader 3-10 & Hillary Barta 3-10 and Turkey
2/26 HIGHLIGHTS: Judy Barta Turkey, 4 strikes and 6 strikes in a row; Marlene Doty Turkey; Edwena Turner 3-10
INDUSTRIAL
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/2) Brunick Service 919; (2/24) Old Lumber Company 958
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/2) Brunick Service 2723; (2/24) Old Lumber Company 2498
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/2) Brent Jones 300, Dave Brunick 277, Robin Holec 267, Brett Hansen 254, JJ Peterson 247; (2/24) Chuck Turner 279, Jay Weaver 279, Dave Brunick 248, Scott Plath 246, Jay Weaver 246
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/2) Dave Brunick 721, Brent Jones 706, Marty Sorensen 680, Robin Holec 667, JJ Peterson 665; (2/24) Jay Weaver 721, Chuck Turner 706, Don Casey 694, Scott Plath 680, Dave Brunick 674
FOURTH QUARTER STANDINGS: Brunick Service 24, H&K Oil #2 18, Old Lumber Company 16.5, Dead Wood 10.5, Yankton Redi-Mix 9, H&K Oil 3
FINAL THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: Old Lumber Company 148, H&K Oil #2 108, Yankton Redi-Mix 104, H&K Oil 104, Dead Wood 99, Brunick Service 85
NOTE: Old Lumber Company wins third quarter
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED UPPER TOURN.
RESULTS: Ben’s Brewing Company def. Block Party forfeit; Here for the Beer def. Bump, Set, Psych 2-1 14-21, 21-10, 21-8; Czeckers def. KPI Crushers 2-0 21-13, 21-12; Here for the Beer def. Ben’s Brewing Company 2-1 21-13, 10-21, 21-19; KPI Crushers def. Here for the Beer 2-1 20-22, 21-19, 21-15
CHAMPIONSHIP: Czeckers def. KPI Crushers 2-0 21-19, 21-15
COED LOWER TOURN.
RESULTS: Pop-Up Blockers def. Kozy’s Killers forfeit; Pop-Up Blockers def. Honey Badgers forfeit; How I Set Your Mother def. Wease Auto 2-1 21-23, 21-6, 21-16; Happy Hourz def. Wease Auto 2-1 23-21, 17-21, 21-10; The BS Band def. How I Set Your Mother 2-1 14-21, 21-18, 21-16; Happy Hourz def. Pop-Up Blockers 2-0 21-15, 22-20; Happy Hourz def. How I Set Your Mother 2-0 22-20, 21-16
CHAMPIONSHIP: The BS Band def. Happy Hourz 2-1 21-14, 19-21, 21-17
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE TOURN.
RESULTS: Meridian CFS, LLC def. Schonebaum Construction 2-1 21-14, 20-22, 21-10; Meridian CFS, LLC def. The Volley Mama’s 2-0 21-18, 21-16
CHAMPIONSHIP: Here for the Beer def. Meridian CFS, LLC 2-0 21-14, 21-14
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
3/4 TOURNAMENT SCORES: Tune Squad def. Hegge Screen Printing 67-63; Northeast Pipe & Panel def. YST Wolf Pack 56-45; Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling def. Ben’s 62-41; Capital St. Pub def. Bricklayers 53-39
3/2 TOURNAMENT SCORES: Hegge Screen Printing def. Wease Auto 59-54; Bricklayers def. The Jokers 83-50; Tune Squad def. Warriors 90-50; YST Wolf Pack def. Triple S 77-69; Ben’s def. Café Louisianna 76-63
2/24 RESULTS: Tune Squad def. Wease Auto 65-29; Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling def. YST Wolf Pack 75-64; Brick Layers def. Triple S 64-47; The Jokers def. Warriors via forfeit; Northeast Pipe & Panel def. Hegge Screen Printing 73-61; Café Louisianna def. Ben’s 61-59
FINAL STANDINGS: Capital St. Pub 11-0, Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling 10-1, Northeast Pipe & Panel 9-2, Tune Squad 8-4, Hegge Screen Printing 7-4, Triple S 4-7, Café Louisiana 4-7, Bricklayers 4-7, The Jokers 4-7, Ben’s 3-8, YST Wolf Pack 3-7, Wease Auto 2-9, Warriors 2-8
NEB. STATE GIRLS’ TOURN.
March 5-7 at Lincoln, Neb.
NOTE: All championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All third place games at Lincoln East.
CLASS A
All Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena
First Round, March 5
Millard South 54, Lincoln Southwest 44
Lincoln Pius X 60, North Platte 44
Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40
Lincoln East 50, Papillion-LaVista 30
Semifinals, March 6
Lincoln Pius X 71, Millard South 46
Lincoln East 59, Fremont 50
Championship, March 7
Lincoln Pius X 45, Lincoln East 37
CLASS B
First Round, March 5
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Crete 48, Norris 43, OT
Grand Island Northwest 47, Sidney 44
At Devaney
Beatrice 51, Platteview 47
Scottsbluff 57, Bennington 47
Semifinals, March 6
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Crete 48, Grand Island Northwest 47, 3 OT
Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26
Championship, March 7
Crete 53, Beatrice 26
CLASS C1
First Round, March 5
At Devaney
Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34
St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38
Adams Central 44, Chadron 30
North Bend Central 48, West Point-Beemer 33
Semifinals, March 6
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59
North Bend Central 39, Adams Central 31
Final Round, March 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: North Bend Central 48, Lincoln Christian 32
THIRD: Adams Central 44, St. Paul 41
CLASS C2
First Round, March 5
At Lincoln North Star
Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson-Leigh 36
Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Crofton 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43
Semifinals, March 6
At Devaney
Ponca 53, Oakland-Craig 44
Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Crofton 60
Final Round, March 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Ponca 37
THIRD: Crofton 58, Oakland-Craig 40
CLASS D1
First Round, March 5
At Lincoln Southwest
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Weeping Water 49
Archbishop Bergan 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 30
Chambers-Wheeler Central 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36
Pleasanton 66, Pender 56
Semifinals, March 6
Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34
Pleasanton 50, Chambers-Wheeler Central 46
Final Round, March 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pleasanton 47, Archbishop Bergan 38
THIRD: Chambers-Wheeler Central 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54
CLASS D2
First Round, March 5
At Lincoln North Star
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Loomis 27
Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39
At Lincoln Southwest
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53
Mullen 60, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 54
Semifinals, March 6
Wynot 37, Falls City Sacred Heart 27
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38
Final Round, March 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Wynot 59, Humphrey St. Francis 51
THIRD: Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Mullen 36
S.D. STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B GIRLS
March 12-14 at Spearfish
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, March 12
No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (23-0) vs. No. 8 Irene-Wakonda (17-6), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Faith (21-2) vs. No. 5 Howard (20-3), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Ethan (22-1) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (17-5), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Faulkton Area (20-3) vs. No. 6 DeSmet (19-4), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS AA GIRLS
March 19-21 at Sioux Falls
NOTE: Games in Premier Center, unless noted
First Round, March 19
No. 1 O’Gorman (21-0) vs. No. 9 S.F. Roosevelt (9-12), 1 p.m.
No. 2 R.C. Stevens (20-1) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (12-9), 1 p.m., S.F. Arena
No. 4 Harrisburg (17-4) vs. No. 5 Yankton (15-6), 5 p.m.
No. 3 S.F. Lincoln (15-6) vs. No. 6 S.F. Washington (12-8), 5 p.m., S.F. Arena
CLASS AA BOYS
March 19-21 at Sioux Falls
NOTE: Games in Premier Center, unless noted
First Round, March 19
No. 1 Yankton (17-4) vs. No. 9 R.C. Central (11-10), 3 p.m.
No. 2 Huron (17-4) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (14-7), 3 p.m., S.F. Arena
No. 4 S.F. Washington (14-7) vs. No. 5 R.C. Stevens (15-6), 7 p.m.
No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (15-6) vs. No. 6 O’Gorman (14-7), 7 p.m., S.F. Arena
S.D. SODAK 16
CLASS AA BOYS
All Games on March 7
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 48
Huron 84, Douglas 48
Rapid City Central 52, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48
Rapid City Stevens 74, Harrisburg 49
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Watertown 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 50
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Spearfish 47
Yankton 65, Sturgis Brown 39
CLASS A GIRLS
All Games on March 9
No. 1 St. Thomas More (19-2) vs. No. 16 Tri-Valley (14-7), 6:30 p.m., Pierre
No. 2 Winner (21-0) vs. No. 15 Redfield (17-5), 7 p.m., Chamberlain
No. 3 Crow Creek (19-2) vs. No. 14 Hill City (17-5), 7 p.m. CT, Kadoka
No. 4 Hamlin (19-2) vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-6), 7:30 p.m., Huron
No. 5 Lennox (20-1) vs. No. 12 Miller (16-6), 6 p.m., Madison
No. 6 Red Cloud (20-2) vs. No. 11 Tea Area (17-5), 5 p.m., Pierre
No. 7 Flandreau (20-2) vs. No. 10 West Central (15-5), 7:30 p.m., Madison
No. 8 Aberdeen Roncalli (18-3) vs. No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (17-4), 6 p.m., Huron
CLASS A BOYS
All Games on March 10
No. 1 St. Thomas More (18-2) vs. No. 16 Clark-Willow Lake (13-9), 6 p.m., Pierre
No. 2 Sioux Valley (20-1) vs. No. 15 Parker (13-8), 7:30 p.m., Madison
No. 3 S.F. Christian (16-5) vs. No. 4 Milbank (14-8), 6 p.m., Madison
No. 4 Crow Creek (19-2) vs. No. 13 Custer (16-6), 7 p.m. CT, Kadoka
No. 5 Dakota Valley (17-5) vs. No. 12 Mobridge-Pollock (15-7), 6 p.m., Mitchell
No. 6 Tiospa Zina (18-3) vs. No. 11 Pine Ridge (15-7), 7:30 p.m., Pierre
No. 7 Dell Rapids (17-4) vs. No. 10 Vermillion (17-5), 7:30 p.m., Sioux Falls
No. 8 Madison (16-5) vs. No. 9 Red Cloud (16-5), 6 p.m., Chamberlain
CLASS B BOYS
All Games on March 10
No. 1 DeSmet (20-2) vs. No. 16 Colman-Egan (11-11), 7:30 p.m., Mitchell
No. 2 Aberdeen Christian (20-2) vs. No. 15 Warner (13-8), 7 p.m., Aberdeen
No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (18-3) vs. No. 14 Elkton-Lake Benton (16-6), 6 p.m., Sioux Falls
No. 4 Platte-Geddes (19-3) vs. No. 13 Timber Lake (16-6), 6 p.m., Fort Pierre
No. 5 White River (19-3) vs. No. 12 Lyman (16-6), 7:30 p.m., Fort Pierre
No. 6 Marty (19-3) vs. No. 11 Faith (19-3), 7:30 p.m., Chamberlain
No. 7 Sully Buttes (19-2) vs. No. 10 Herreid-Selby Area (18-4), 7 p.m., Gettysburg
No. 8 Arlington (20-2) vs. No. 9 Canistota (18-4), 7 p.m., Sioux Falls
SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURN.
March 7-10 at Sioux Falls
MEN’S TOURN.
First Round
Saturday, March 7
North Dakota St. 71, Denver 69
Fort Wayne 77, South Dakota St. 74
Sunday, March 8
Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52
No. 3 South Dakota (20-11) vs. No. 6 North Dakota (13-17), 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals, March 9
No. 1 North Dakota State (23-8) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (16-13), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18) vs. USD/UND winner, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, March 10
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S TOURN.
First Round
Saturday, March 7
South Dakota 99, Omaha 40
South Dakota State 72, North Dakota 43
Sunday, March 8
Oral Roberts 74, Western Illinois 66
North Dakota State 72, Denver 68
Semifinals, March 9
No. 1 South Dakota (28-2) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (15-15), noon
No. 2 South Dakota State (22-9) vs. No. 6 North Dakota State (11-18), 2:30 p.m.
Championship, March 10
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
