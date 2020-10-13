Due to Viborg-Hurley High School moving to distance learning for the week, the following activities have been affected.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Canistota volleyball match, scheduled for Oct. 12, was postponed to Oct. 24.
— The Freeman Academy-Marion at Viborg-Hurley volleyball match, scheduled for Oct. 13, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— Viborg-Hurley will not participate in the Region 2B Cross Country Meet on Oct. 14.
— The Viborg-Hurley football team will not play on Friday, Oct. 16.
Also announced on Tuesday:
— The Vermillion at Ponca volleyball match, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
