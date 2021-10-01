MITCHELL — Yankton entered Friday’s game at Mitchell on a two-game losing skid and needing a win over the Kernels to get back to .500 on the season, and the Bucks responded by picking up a 45-0 win over Mitchell at Joe Quintal Field.
The recipe for success was based heavily around Rugby Ryken’s four touchdown passes and Cody Oswald’s three scores. Two of Ryken’s four passes went to Oswald, who also returned a punt for a score.
“It’s almost like a bailout button,” Ryken said of having Oswald to throw the ball to. “Just throw it up to him and it’s his ball, that’s what he thinks.”
After a quarter and a half, neither side had a score. Both teams had found ways to move the ball, but neither side could find the endzone. That changed with Ryken finding Cameron Zahrbock on a quick out pattern to put the Bucks up 7-0.
“The thing I was most impressed with was the pass to Cam,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “We were running the ball there and he (Ryken) had a look that he liked and he threw it. That’s confidence, that’s what we want to see a little bit more this week.”
From there, the wheels fell off for Mitchell and Yankton couldn’t be stopped. Mitchell’s following drive stalled quickly and Cody Oswald’s return put the Bucks inside the Mitchell 35 yard-line. Shortly after, Ryken connects with Max Raab for a 19-yard touchdown.
Cody Oswald scored the next three for Yankton. Mitchell’s first play following the second score was a fumble, Oswald scores on the ensuing possession with 1:17 left in the half. The Kernels go three-and-out and Oswald returns the punt 47-yards for the score and Yankton’s halftime lead grew to 28.
Yankton started the second half with the ball, where the Bucks marched down the field and Ryken connected with Oswald for a 9-yard score. The 35-point lead kicked in the running clock, and Yankton cruised to the end of the game.
“Coming off a loss, there’s a lot of emotions going through that,” Oswald said. “But I was really excited to get back out here and play and see what we can do as a team and just do my 1/11th for us.”
Yankton added a field goal and a Gavin Haselhorst fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth to grow the lead. Ryken threw for 112 yards and four touchdowns. Rabb tallied 46 yards receiving and Oswald 29. Gavin Swanson rushed for 82 yards on 20 carries. James Stewart and Oswald picked up seven tackles each defensively.
The Bucks focus now shifts to their final home match-up of the season against Sturgis Brown. With a win, the Bucks would move above-.500 for the first time since a week three win at home against Spearfish.
“We have to keep getting better,” Muth said. “That’s the only thing that matters right now is beating Sturgis, getting better one play at a time. Tonight what you saw was the team that played every single play one play at a time, and we got a nice result.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.