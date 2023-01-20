Drew Ryken led the Yankton Bucks with 17 points in a 58-47 victory over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders Friday night at Yankton High School.
With Roosevelt leading 31-30, Ryken hit two 3-pointers as the Bucks reclaimed the lead and never looked back.
“I can’t really describe it,” Ryken said. “But it’s awesome to hit threes like that.”
“Drew’s shot-making ability has been huge for us all season,” Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said. “That was no bigger than in the second half tonight.”
Ryken’s shots started a 13-2 run to put the Bucks ahead 43-33 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Michael Mors scored the final eight points for the Bucks to secure the victory.
“It felt good to do that, especially in front of all these good fans,” Mors said. “We like to make them happy.”
Up 52-44, Mors had steals on consecutive possessions that led to layups as the Bucks reclaimed a double-digit lead.
“In the state tournament last year, I had a few of those against them as well,” he said. “I just find my spots where I can get at it. If I can get there, I get the opportunity.”
The Bucks raced out to an 11-0 lead, as Cody Oswald, who had eight points in the contest, made himself available on the fastbreak early in the contest.
“Cody has been solid for us all season,” Haynes said. “He’s giving up 3-6 inches every night to (an opponent’s) big guys. Not only is he guarding them, but he’s rebounding and getting 8-10 points for us.”
The Rough Riders fought back with its inside game to get within one, 19-18, in the second quarter. Yankton got its lead back to eight as the guards, led by Rugby Ryken, were able to find their way to the rim. The Bucks ended the first half on a 12-3 run to lead 30-22.
“Roosevelt’s really good team,” Mors said. “They’re athletic. Once they came on a good run, we calmed down a little bit and we came back together. If we attack the paint and we get them moving around, we’ll get our shots we need. Once we attacked the paint, we found our shooters, we found our open shots and executed on that.”
Yankton’s guards did a job of getting in the paint throughout the contest.
“Rugby did a good job of getting into the paint and being a creator for us offensively,” Haynes said. “Other guys they know that when he’s going to the basket they need to move without the basketball. They need to have their hands ready because if they’re open, he’ll find them. He did a great job of that tonight.”
“We know if we attack them, Rugby is going to get in there and make plays no matter what he does,” Drew Ryken said. “He gets his feet down, kicks it out, (and it’s an) open three for me. That’s always a good feeling.”
Naser Ismail led Roosevelt with 12 points in the contest.
Yankton improved to 5-2, while Roosevelt fell to 4-5.
The Bucks welcome in the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Tuesday. Tip off time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Yankton High School. Haynes mentioned how it will be difficult to guard Lincoln’s J.T. Rock, who is 7-foot-1, and how the Patriots shoot well from the 3-point line.
“There’s no doubt we are going to have to have one of our best all-around games to hang around with those guys Tuesday night,” he said.
“That’s going to be a fun matchup,” Mors said. “They’re a good team. We played them a few times in the summer at the (Sanford) Pentagon. We know it’s going to be a hard game and we can’t wait for the challenge.”
Roosevelt won the JV game 52-47. Tucker Gilmore and Matthew Sheldon each had 15 points for Yankton.
The Bucks won the sophomore game 43-39.
In the 9A game, Roosevelt won 54-47. Gavin Johnson had 11 points for Yankton, with Beck Ryken adding 10 points.
Yankton won the 9B game 59-40. Everett Dixon registered 13 points for the Bucks.
