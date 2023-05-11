VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball introduced Jamil Safieddine to the program on Thursday. Safieddine is a 6-6 junior guard and heads to Vermillion from Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.
“We are excited to add Jamil to the Coyote family,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He is a guy that knows how to win and has proved that the past two years at a high level. His experience and playmaking ability will fit in well with our roster.”
Safieddine attended Chipola College after graduating from Regis Jesuit High School in 2019. He played in 34 career games for the Indians and averaged 10.1 points and 3.1 assists per game. He compiled 33 steals and 91 rebounds in his two seasons.
This past year, Safieddine led Chipola to a 29-5 record and a second consecutive appearance in the NJCAA Division I Tournament. The Denver, Colorado, native had 16 double-digit scoring performances in his sophomore season including a season-high 21 points at Gulf Coast State College.
He ended the season with three consecutive double-figure scoring outings highlighted by 17 points and six rebounds versus Midland College in the season finale. Safieddine earned second team all-conference honors during his time at Chipola.
Safieddine is the son of Francois and Catherine Safieddine. He plans on majoring in business while enrolled at USD.
