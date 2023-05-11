VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball introduced Jamil Safieddine to the program on Thursday. Safieddine is a 6-6 junior guard and heads to Vermillion from Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. 

“We are excited to add Jamil to the Coyote family,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He is a guy that knows how to win and has proved that the past two years at a high level. His experience and playmaking ability will fit in well with our roster.” 

