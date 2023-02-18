LINCOLN, Neb. — Five area girls’ basketball programs have qualified for the Nebraska District Finals in their respective classes, it was announced Saturday.
All girls’ district finals in the smaller classes are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24. District winners will advance to the state tournament, March 1-4 in Lincoln.
Crofton is the top seed in Class C2 and will face Freeman in a rematch of a 2022 District final. The teams will meet at Columbus Lakeview High School, a 7 p.m. start.
Ponca is the fifth seed in C2 and will host Summerland. Start time is 7 p.m.
In Class D1, fourth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic will host 13th seeded Niobrara-Verdigre in a matchup of area programs. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
In Class D2, ninth-seeded Wynot will face Overton. No site or time has been announced.
C2-1: No. 16 Freeman (13-11) vs. No. 1 Crofton (22-2), 7 p.m., Columbus Lakeview
C2-2: No. 15 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (13-12) at No. 2 Pender (23-3)
C2-3: No. 14 Sutton (13-12) at No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (19-4)
C2-4: No. 13 Lincoln Lutheran (12-12) at No. 4 Oakland-Craig (21-4), 7 p.m.
C2-5: No. 12 Summerland (19-3) at No. 5 Ponca (22-1), 7 p.m.
C2-6: No. 11 Archbishop Bergan (14-8) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (20-3)
C2-7: No. 10 Clarkson-Leigh (19-6) vs. No. 7 Gordon-Rushville (18-3)
C2-8: No. 9 Amherst (18-6) at No. 8 Cross County (21-4)
D1-1: No. 16 South Platte (16-7) vs. No. 1 Ravenna (23-2)
D1-2: No. 15 Nebraska Christian (18-6) at No. 2 Centura (22-3)
D1-3: No. 14 Bancroft-Rosalie (13-10) at No. 3 Hastings St. Cecelia (16-7)
D1-4: No. 13 Niobrara-Verdigre (17-6) at No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-6), 7 p.m.
D1-5: No. 12 Sterling (17-6) at No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (20-5), 7 p.m.
D1-6: No. 11 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (17-4)at No. 6 Alma (17-3)
D1-7: No. 10 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (20-5) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (21-4), 7 p.m.
D1-8: No. 9 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-1) vs. No. 8 Elgin Public-Pope John (21-4), 6 p.m., Kearney Catholic
D2-1: No. 16 Osceola (12-11) at No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (22-3)
D2-2: No. 15 Medicine Valley (13-9) at No. 2 Shelton (21-1)
D2-3: No. 14 Paxton (15-6) vs. No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (21-2), 6 p.m., Broken Bow
D2-4: No. 13 Leyton (15-5) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (18-7)
D2-5: No. 12 Pleasanton (15-8) at No. 5 McCool Junction (23-2)
D2-6: No. 11 Howells-Dodge (13-11) at No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis (18-6)
D2-7: No. 10 Hay Springs (20-3) vs. No. 7 Wilcox-Hildreth (17-7), 6 p.m. CT, Ogallala
D2-8: No. 9 Wynot (15-9) vs. No. 8 Overton (19-6)
