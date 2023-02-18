Ponca, Crofton Headed To Districts
Ponca's Gracen Evans, center, prepares to go up for a shot in the lane between two Crofton defenders during the Sub-District C2-5 Girls' Basketball Tournament championship game, Thursday in Crofton, Nebraska. Both teams have officially advanced to the District Finals on Feb. 24. Crofton, the one seed despite the loss to Ponca, will face Freeman in Columbus. Ponca, the fifth seed, will host Summerland.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Five area girls’ basketball programs have qualified for the Nebraska District Finals in their respective classes, it was announced Saturday.

All girls’ district finals in the smaller classes are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24. District winners will advance to the state tournament, March 1-4 in Lincoln.

