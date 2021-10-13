Three members of the Yankton Gazelles earned all-tournament honors for the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament. All-tourney honors were announced on Wednesday.
Senior Addison Binde and juniors Grace Behrns and Elle Feser were honored for their post-season efforts, helping lead the Gazelles to a program-best third place finish.
Binde batted .515 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 25 RBI on the season. Feser batted .477 with five homers, 13 doubles and 33 RBI. Behrns batted .325 with 28 RBI, and 9-6 with 93 strikeouts in 96 innings.
The Class B All-State selections were also announced on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley’s Bailey Sample and Silja Gunderson were each named to the first team, as were Vermillion’s Jenaya Cleveland and Emma Heine. Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist and Ellie Wiese, and Vermillion’s Kelsey O’Neill and Chandler Cleveland earned honorable mention recognition.
