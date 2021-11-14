VERMILLION — Gavin Ross rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown to lead Harrisburg to a 27-0 victory over Brandon Valley in the Class 11AAA championship football game, Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Jacob Knuth passed for 80 yards and a score, and rushed for 53 yards and two scores for Harrisburg (12-0), which won its first title at the 11AAA level. Andrew Walter had five catches for 53 yards in the win.
Jordan Johnson rushed for 89 yards for Brandon Valley.
Ayden Viox had eight tackles, including a sack, and Jack Detert had seven stops and a forced fumble for Harrisburg.
Ryan Doll made 11 stops, including 1 ½ for loss, for the Brandon Valley defense. Dominic Tucker had eight stops. Tristan Bisbee picked off a pass for the Lynx (10-2), whose only two losses were to Harrisburg.
