PENDER, Neb. — Pender passed for six touchdowns and rushed for two more in a 69-32 victory over Creighton in the opening round of the Class D2 football playoffs, Thursday in Pender, Nebraska.
Braxton Volk was 9-for-10 passing for 192 yards and five touchdowns for Pender (9-0). Caleb Trimble rushed for 97 yards and two scores, caught two passes for 91 yards and two scores, and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass. Chase Hofmeister, Quinton Heineman, Trent Hansen and Brody Krusemark each caught a touchdown pass in the victory.
Hoffmeister had a team-best 12 tackles for Pender. Jacob Bruns made nine stops and picked off a pass. Evan English recovered two fumbles, Andrew Duncan recovered a fumble and Trimble picked off a pass in the victory.
CREIGHTON (4-5) 6 12 14 0 — 32
PENDER (9-0) 14 20 14 21 — 69
