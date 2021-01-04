SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City East overcame a game-high 15 points from Yankton’s Kate Beeman to claim a 44-31 victory over the Gazelles in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Kayla Benson scored 14 points and Megan Callahan netted 10 points for East (7-0).
Jordynn Salvatori posted six points and six rebounds for Yankton, which made its first trip to Iowa since before South Dakota’s season switch in 2002. Beeman also had six rebounds. Britta Pietila had five rebounds and Jillian Eidsness scored four points in the effort.
East jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, but the Gazelles battled back to take the lead late in the first half.
“I was proud of our kids,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We started out slow, but we were able to cut it to 13-8 at the end of one. We got our feet back underneath us.”
East led 21-20 at the half, then pulled away in the second half.
“Unfortunately they were able to create a spread in the second half,” Krier said. “I thought we got some good looks in the second half.”
Yankton faces another Iowa squad on Saturday, facing Bishop Heelan on Saturday in Yankton.
“We like the opportunity to get to play a team we’re not familiar with, and is not familiar with us,” Krier said. “It gives us a chance to worry about us.”
In the JV game, Yankton claimed a 44-42 victory.
Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with 10 points and eight rebounds. Bailey LaCroix and Claire Tereshinski each scored eight points in the effort.
YANKTON (1-6)
Jillian Eidsness 2 0-0 4, Kate Beeman 6 3-3 15, Jordynn Salvatori 3 0-2 6, Molly Savey 1 0-0 3, Paige Gullikson 0 1-1 1, Claire Tereshinski 1 0-0 2, Britta Pietila 0 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 4-7 31.
S.C. EAST (7-0)
Kyley Vondrak 2 2-3 7, Brylee Hempey 0 0-0 0, Megan Callahan 5 0-0 10, Elivia Wells 0 0-2 0, Elliana Harris 1 0-0 2, Kayla Benson 5 1-3 14, Adelyn Harris 1 0-1 3, Kaia Downs 0 2-2 2, Ivy Mehlhaff 0 0-0 0, Taylor Drent 1 0-1 3, Alexandra Flattery 2 1-2 3. TOTALS: 17 6-13 44.
YANKTON 9 11 6 5 — 31
S.C. EAST 13 8 15 8 — 44
Three-Pointers: E 6 (Benson 3, Vondrak 1, Harris 1, Drent 1), Y 1 (Savey). Personal Fouls: Y 17, E 11. Fouled Out: None.
