VERMILLION — South Dakota saw all 11 players enter the scoring column in the first half in a 100-38 win against Bellevue Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Madison Grange, who had 16 points in a Coyote win against Bradley Sunday, led all scorers with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. She made all four 3-pointers she took and had six rebounds. Grange led six South Dakota players who scored in double figures.

