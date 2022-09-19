O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous top picks in the South Dakota Media volleyball polls, announced Monday.
O’Gorman (4-0) is followed by Harrisburg (10-0) and Sioux Falls Washington (5-1) in Class AA. Yankton (2-9) will face Sioux Falls Lincoln (7-4), which received a vote in this week’s poll, today (Tuesday).
Sioux Falls Christian (10-0) remains atop Class A, followed by Dakota Valley (8-2) and Platte-Geddes (10-2). Wagner (14-2) is fifth.
The top five remained unchanged in Class B, with Warner (15-1) first, followed by Northwestern (10-5) and Chester Area (10-3). Tripp-Delmont-Armour (6-0) received a vote.
Here is the South Dakota Media high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 19, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. O'Gorman (17) 4-0 85 1
3. S.F. Washington 5-1 51 4
5. S.F. Jefferson 5-1 20 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1
1. S.F. Christian (17) 10-0 85 1
2. Dakota Valley 8-2 67 2
3. Platte-Geddes 10-2 30 3
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2
2. Northwestern 10-5 56 2
3. Chester Area 10-3 48 3
5. Wolsey-Wessington 8-2 21 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Newell (11-0) 2; Tripp-Delmont-Armour (6-0) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.