The Mount Marty men and women each won six events at the Mount Marty Opener track and field meet, held Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Calli Davis (Elk Point) won two events for the Lancer women, claiming both the 200 (26.03) and 400 (59.16). Davis’ 200 time set a school record, previously held by Michelle (Pfeifer) Bonk (26.25) in the 2004 season, while her 400 time hit the ‘B’ standard for the NAIA meet.
Elianna Clark, who finished second at 26.11, also ran under the old school record. Clark, a Gayville-Volin grad, also finished third in the 60 (7.96).
Gracie Rippen won the pole vault, clearing 11-2 1/2 to hit the ‘B’ standard for the NAIA meet. Teammate Zelie Sorensen was third (9-5), with Carlie Schlosser (8-5 1/4) tied for fifth.
Andrea Sucha won the high jump. The freshman from Verdigre, Nebraska, cleared 5-3 1/4.
Lexa Burtzlaff won the triple jump with a mark of 34-9 1/2. She also teamed with Ashinee George, Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl and Taylor Hinojosa to win the 1600 relay (4:13.78).
Bumbaca-Kuehl also finished second in the 600 (1:42.75), with Abrielle Nelson (Wausa, Nebraska; 1:44.65) third and Jacey Cihak (1:59.72) in fifth.
Emily Johnson was fourth in the 800 (2:42.82). Kiah Trainor was fourth in the 3,000 (12:39.35).
Also for the Lancer women, Nelson, Johnson, Cihak and Jordyn Fischer (Beresford) finished second in the 3200 relay (10:51.50). Josey Wahlstrom, Emily VanHoorn, McKenna Mohr (Irene) and Maddison Doren were fourth in the 1600 relay (4:26.16).
Dakota State’s Lindsey Roth (Parkston) won the 1,000 (3:21.10). For Sioux Falls, Kayla VanOsdel (Mission Hill) was second in the shot put (42-6 3/4) and fifth in the weight throw (45-9 3/4), while Delanie VanDriel (Lesterville) was fourth in the shot put (42-2 1/4).
On the men’s side, Mason Schleis won the pole vault with a school-record mark of 14-5 1/4. Teamamte Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) was second at 13-5 1/2.
The Lancers also went 1-2 in the mile, with Cristobal Gonzalez (4:43.54) first and Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) second in 4:49.91.
Marcus Jnofinn won the 60-meter dash in 6.88. Donovan Breckenridge won the 400 in 50.35.
Jonathan Fuselier broke the Lancer school record in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.32 to break Wiebelhaus’ old mark by 0.15 seconds.
Wiebelhaus, Michael Beyer, Isaac Hegedahl and Breckenridge won the 1600 relay in 3:28.81. The foursome of Jacob Kueny, Caden Ideker, Tague Tvedt and Liam Vidas won the 3200 relay (8:19.67) and finished second in the 1600 relay (3:39.81).
Also for the Lancer men, Ethan Burnett was third in the triple jump (43-7). Kueny was third in the 600 (1:29.35), with teammate Nathaniel Kropuenske (Beresford) fourth (1:30.51). Ideker was fourth in the 1000 (2:44.45). Vidas was fifth in the 800 (2:10.96). Deontae Howard was fifth in the long jump (20-5).
Former Lancer Paul Paul finished second in the 200 (22.48) and third in the 60 (7.07).
Mount Marty will compete in the South Dakota State D2 Open on Friday.
South Dakota Kickoff
VERMILLION – South Dakota women’s and men’s track and field teams came away with 19 victories during Saturday’s South Dakota Kickoff indoor track and field meet inside the DakotaDome on Hillenbrand Track.
The Coyote women won 11 events while the men claimed eight first-place efforts in the opening meet of the 2023 portion of the indoor season. Combined the two teams saw 16 different athletes win individual races while South Dakota also won both 4x400 meter relay races.
Three DakotaDome records fell during the meet as third-year sophomore sprinter Erin Kinney posted a 7.40 clocking in the 60-meter dash during the prelims, before running 7.43 in the finals, both times under her previous DakotaDome record of 7.47 from last season.
Magdalyn Ewen, a professional competing for Nike and former Arizona State collegian, broke DakotaDome records in both the shot put and weight throw. Ewen posted a throw of 74-10.5 in the weight throw and 62-5.75 in the shot put.
Kinney was the lone Coyote to win two individual events during the meet as she also claimed the 200 in 24.41, just off her personal best of 24.31.
The Coyote women received individual victories from Jacy Pulse, Sara Reifenrath, Renee Thompson, Averi Schmeichel, Danii Anglin, Marleen Mulla, Liberty Justus and Matayah Yellowmulle.
The men’s team saw Dylan Kautz, Mark Daley, Tommy Nikkel, Dylan Blake, Luke Olson, Riley Ruhaak and Marshall Faurot win individual events. Former Coyote Zack Anderson won the high jump with a 6-10.25 clearance.
Pulse won the 400 in 58.17 while Schmeichel claimed the 60 hurdles in 8.79 and both teamed with Madison Jochum and Caelyn Valandra-Prue to win the 4x400 in 4:00.58.
Reifenrath clocked 1:36.56 to edge Jochum (1:37.32) in the finish of the 600 and Thompson claimed the Mile in 5:21.83.
Anglin cleared 5-11.5 to win the high jump, narrowly missing out on the DakotaDome record with three misses at 6-0.25. Mulla won the pole vault with a 14-1.25 clearance while Justus jumped 18-4.25 to claim the long jump and Yellowmulle 37-3 to win the triple jump.
Lydia Knapp, second in the weight throw behind Ewen, set a personal best of 66-1 to move up to second on the Coyote Top 10 chart. Delaney Smith, third in the event, also raised her personal best to 62-2.75, and sits fifth all-time.
Kautz led a 1-4 finish in the 60-dash for the men with a win in 6.85 as Ken-Mark Minkovski clocked 6.86 in the photo finish.
Daley was first to the line in the 200 in 22.21 as Kautz clocked 22.62 and Johnson Adegbite third in 22.85.
Nikkel won the 400 in 51.82, Blake the 600 in 1:22.94, Olson the 800 in 2:02.09 and Ruhaak the mile in 4:29.24.
Faurot won the pole vault with a best of 16-6.75.
Olson, Nikkel and Daley joined Hugo Morvan, second in the 60 hurdles, in winning the 4x400 in 3:25.78.
Jayden Green was the runner-up in both the long jump (23-1.75) and triple jump (45-7.25) while Joe Lyunch finished second behind Anderson in the high jump with a best of 6-8.25.
Jackson Coker set a personal best in the shot put with a 55-11.25, finishing second, and moved into ninth on the Coyote Top 10 chart.
South Dakota heads to Gillette, Wyoming to participate in the Power River Dual on Friday, Jan. 20.
