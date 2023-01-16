The Mount Marty men and women each won six events at the Mount Marty Opener track and field meet, held Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.

Calli Davis (Elk Point) won two events for the Lancer women, claiming both the 200 (26.03) and 400 (59.16). Davis’ 200 time set a school record, previously held by Michelle (Pfeifer) Bonk (26.25) in the 2004 season, while her 400 time hit the ‘B’ standard for the NAIA meet.

