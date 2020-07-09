Peyton Mueller’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning secured an 11-1 victory for the Yankton Lakers over Scotland in South Central League amateur baseball Thursday night at Riverside Field.
Rex Ryken homered, doubled, scored three runs and drove in three runs for the Lakers (9-7), who were playing their regular season game at home.
Sam Mooney also had two hits and three RBI in the win, while Owen Feser tripled, singled and drove in two runs. Miles Carda and Jett Olszewski both tacked on two hits.
Cobe Porter struck out eight batters and allowed five hits in his seven innings on the mound.
For Scotland (1-14), Hunter Martin doubled twice, while Wyatt Adam, Jeff Honner and Sawyer Schmitz all singled. Jac Conrad took the loss.
Both teams return to action tonight (Friday), with the Lakers at Tabor and Scotland at Menno.
SCOTLAND (1-14) 001 000 0 — 1 5 2
LAKERS (9-7) 320 500 1 — 11 13 0
Jac Conrad, Sawyer Schmitz (5) and Dalton Mogck; Cobe Porter and Owen Feser
Tabor 4, Irene 1
TABOR — Doug Vanecek struck out 11 and allowed one hit over seven shutout innings to help the Tabor Bluebirds defeat Irene 4-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action Thursday night in Tabor.
Chase Kortan doubled and singled, while Austin White singled twice for Tabor (12-3), while Prestin White doubled, and Joey Slama, Cole Uecker and Sam Caba all singled.
The lone run for Irene (3-12) came on a Simon Healy solo home run in the top of the ninth. The other hit was a Dillon Turner single. Jake Rausch took the loss.
Irene hosts Menno on Sunday.
IRENE (3-12) 000 000 000 — 0 1 3
TABOR (12-3) 301 000 00X — 4 8 1
Crofton 6, Freeman 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Tyler Zimmerman’s three hits and James Kaiser’s seven strong innings on the mound helped the Crofton Bluejays beat Freeman 6-4 in South Central League action Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Carter Roach doubled and singled in the win, while Kaiser and Nick Hegge both singled twice. Jared Wiebelhaus and Colton Schieffer each doubled.
Kaiser struck out four batters for Crofton (8-6).
For Freeman (6-10), Bailey Sage doubled and singled twice, Alan Scherschligt doubled and singled, and five other players recorded a single. Trey Christensen pitched into the seventh inning.
FREEMAN (6-10)002 001 010 — 4
CROFTON (8-6)000 040 20X — 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.