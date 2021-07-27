VERMILLION —The Missouri Valley Football Conference hosted it’s Media Day over Zoom ahead of the 2021 fall season Tuesday, with a goal on getting as close to normal as possible this fall.
The key talking point from MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito was getting the teams vaccinated ahead of the season. Viverito said the conference will wait for NCAA guidance to give specific guidelines for its 11 programs.
“We’re awaiting guidance from the NCAA about COVID-19 protocols for this fall,” Viverito said. “We remain hopeful that we will have guidance that determines that if 85% of a team is vaccinated, that will preclude the need to test, or contact trace, asymptomatic individuals.”
Viverito said that none of the 11 teams in the conference are to the 85% mark yet. If teams are not able to get to that mark it is believed they will have to go through similar the same procedures as last season in order to play.
The other possible side effect of not reaching the vaccination number is game forfeitures. If a team is unable to play due to COVID-19, the team will most likely have to forfeit the game.
The University of South Dakota played half of its eight game schedule due to COVID-19 this spring. USD head coach Bob Nielson said his team is not to 85% yet, but they are making strides to reach that number soon.
“We struggled a little bit early on with vaccination rate, which every team across the country has had,” Nielson said. “We’ve had a really good push here. I want to publically thank Dr. Jeremy Cauwels who came in and met with our team from Sanford Health.”
Nielson said after Dr. Cauwels met with his team, the team’s vaccination rate moved up significantly, and that by the start of practice his team will be near if not over the 85% mark. The team struggling most with vaccinations is USD closest rival, South Dakota State.
“We have the lowest percentage of guys vaccinated in the conference,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “We’re really pushing hard here at the end to get our guys vaccinated. Bottom line is if they’re not vaccinated, they’re going to be treated like they were last year.”
South Dakota State is coming off its first trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship game. The Jackrabbits fell to Sam Houston State. They are picked up be the top team in the conference this season in the preseason poll. North Dakota State, North Dakota and Southern Illinois round out the top four. USD was picked eighth in the poll.
After playing just four games in the spring, Nielson said his team knew they underperformed, and came back for summer workouts ready to put it behind them.
“I was really surprised, I thought there might be carryover in frustration from the spring,” Nielson said. “But our guys just put it behind them. They immediately, on day one, went to work on fall of ’21, and we didn’t have to preach much about it. They understood that we didn’t play our best football.”
Nielson’s Coyotes garnered eight all-conference honors this preseason as well. Punter Brady Schutt and long snapper Dalton Godfrey were named preseason first team all-conference. Wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch and linebacker Brock Mogensen received second team honors. Defensive lineman Jacob Matthew, cornerback Myles Harden and offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger were honorable mentions.
The Coyotes open their season on the road against Big12 Conference opponent Kansas. The game is scheduled for Friday, Setember 3 at 7 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.
