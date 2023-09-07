VERMILLION — A pair of second-half goals propelled UNI to a 3-1 win against South Dakota Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
UNI improved to 6-0-1 on the season while South Dakota lost for the first time since its season opener and fell to 2-2-3 overall.
A 30-minute lightning delay interrupted the first half with 15 minutes to go and the score tied at 1-1. It remained tied until Ashley Harrington scored with a header near the goal in the 55th minute after passes from Olivia Knoepfle and Maddie Eastus. It was the third goal of the season for Harrington.
Macy Smith made it 3-1 less than six minutes later with her fifth goal of the year. The Coyotes’ defense failed to clear a ball in the box and Smith took advantage with a sharp shot past Coyote goalkeeper Caroline Lewis.
The game had been back-and-forth until that swing. South Dakota had chances down the stretch but was unable to draw closer. Taylor Ravelo had a header bounce off the right post and a follow-up shot from Lexie Wood sailed high. Ravelo had a second look at a header off a set piece, but UNI keeper Caitlin Richards was there to cover.
South Dakota forward Ashby Johnston scored her team-leading fourth goal in the seventh minute for the opening score. It was assisted by Brooke Conway who stole a ball in Coyote territory, dribbled into the final third and smoothly tossed to Johnston for the score. Conway leads USD with three assists in seven games.
Knoepfle netted the equalizer in the 17th minute and Eastus made the pass there as well. Knoepfe received the pass at the top right side of the box, spun to her right and played a brilliant shot to the top of the net for her second goal of the year.
South Dakota next heads to Drake Wednesday for a 2 p.m. contest in Des Moines, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.