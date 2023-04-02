Yankton opened the 2023 club high school baseball season with a doubleheader sweep of Huron on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored twice in the fourth and sixth innings to claim a 4-1 victory.
Rugby Ryken and Matthew Sheldon each had two hits, with Sheldon driving in two runs, to lead Yankton in the opener. Lucas Kampshoff, Luke Bernatow and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Drew Ryken pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Kampshoff struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the save.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.
Mac Ryken had two hits and Drew Ryken doubled for Yankton. Sheldon, Jace McCorkell and Tyson Prouty each had a hit in the victory.
Sean Turner pitched six innings, striking out nine, for the win. Kampshoff struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the save.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
