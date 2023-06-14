EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of articles looking at various topics of interest as Yankton prepares to host the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 25-29.
Jason Nelson and the Yankton Baseball Association are full steam ahead in preparations for the South Dakota Class A State Legion Tournament, taking place at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium July 25-29.
It will be the first time Yankton has hosted the tournament since 2011.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve held this (tournament) here,” said Nelson, who is the president of the YBA. “It’s been a long time coming. We have a lot of board members and community workers that have worked hard to get the field ready.”
Nelson remembers the good crowds at the 2011 tournament and the good rapport from fans. He is excited for the fans to see the changes at Riverside Field since that tournament. His hope is the tournament will return to Yankton again sooner rather than later.
“There are some organizations that have put some time and money into their parks so it’s not going to be an easy thing to get back, but hopefully it doesn’t take 12 years to get it back (to Yankton),” he said.
The tentative schedule for the tournament includes a morning session with games at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and an evening session with games at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Nelson and other members of the board, including Tony Beste, Andy Bernatow and Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence, are working on the logistical side of things. The logistics include finding an area for umpires to cool off, working to get t-shirts, player and other tournament participants getting coupons for places in Yankton or getting sponsors for the game programs.
“The whole board for the most part will do some type of part of it,” Nelson said. “The timing of it gets tough because we have a lot of our board members that are parents. They have younger kids that might be going somewhere else that weekend so they may not be around all weekend, so we are heavy on the board and volunteers. The board will be the ones that are trying to get all the nuts and bolts figured out, then we go from there.”
The game program will need to be put together quickly, as the last regional game to determine participants in the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 22.
“We’re trying to get as much information as we can so we can plug it in and print some of that out,” Nelson said.
For teams playing in the tournament, the YBA reserved rooms in the area to get ahead of things with what could be a mad rush come tournament time.
“We tried to get that early and reserve some blocks of rooms for them because they will get busy. Hopefully during the week it’s not so much harder as it has been in the past.”
While Nelson is working on hiring scoreboard and game book help, Tyler Merriam will be the public address announcer for the tournament. Merriam has held that position since 2015.
“We want to try to alleviate as much parent involvement as workers, at least for the Yankton games, if not most of it so they can kind of enjoy (the tournament),” Nelson said. “For most of these people this is their ‘last hurrah’ for being in this program.”
Along with Merriam announcing the games at the ballpark, KYNT will live-stream the entire tournament. Nelson added that KYNT will try to get some outside help, due in part to a two-camera system (with one at home plate and another in the outfield) they are hoping to use.
Opening ceremonies for the tournament are set for 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at Riverside Field.
