PARKSTON — The Canistota-Freeman Pride will make their fourth consecutive trip to the DakotaDome after a 24-20 victory over second-seeded Parkston in the Class 9AA semifinals, Friday in Parkston.
The Pride (7-4) will face defending Class 9AA champion Platte-Geddes (9-2) in the championship game, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Vermillion.
Tage Ortman passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Pride. Will Ortman had five catches for 113 yards and two scores. Isaiah Robertson caught seven passes for 77 yards and had a touchdown pass. Noah Kleinsasser had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Cole Prunty rushed for 96 yards and a score for Parkston. Peyton Albrecht also rushed for a score. Kaleb Weber hit Max Scott for a touchdown pass for the Trojans.
Ethan Balvin made 12 tackles and Tye Merrill had eight stops for Canistota-Freeman. Kleinsasser picked off a pass.
For Parkston, Brayden Jervik had eight tackles. Chase Wickersham, Albrecht, Will Jodozi and Lane Johnson each had six stops, with Wickersham recording three sacks.
