PIERRE — Dakota Valley and Parker each earned the top seed in their respective regions, as post-season brackets for South Dakota high school volleyball were announced on Saturday morning.
Dakota Valley (13-5) is the top seed in Region 4A, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 4 Vermillion (5-10) and No. 5 Lennox (7-15). In Tuesday’s other first-round matches, No. 2 Tea Area (14-11) hosts No. 7 Canton (2-17), while No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-11) hosts No. 6 Beresford (3-18).
Parker (16-7) is the top seed in Region 5A, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (12-10) and No. 4 Wagner (10-5). Madison (14-4) is the second seed, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 3 Parkston (16-7) and No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (10-11).
In Region 5B, Bridgewater-Emery (18-2) is the top seed, and will host the winner of Monday’s match between No. 8 Canistota (4-13) and No. 9 Centerville (3-16). Also facing off in Emery on Tuesday are No. 5 Scotland (8-7) and No. 4 Alcester-Hudson (13-12).
Gayville-Volin (15-3) is the second seed, and will host the winner of Monday’s match between No. 10 Viborg-Hurley (2-17) and No. 7 Menno (9-12). Freeman (15-6) is the third seed, and will host the winner of Monday’s match between No. 11 Freeman Academy-Marion (0-13) and No. 6 Irene-Wakonda (9-14).
The Region 5B qualifier matches will be hosted by the higher seed in each match.
In Region 6B, Corsica-Stickney (16-3) is the top seed, and will host the winner of Monday’s Andes Central-Dakota Christian (1-13) and Gregory (6-15). Also in Corsica on Tuesday, No. 4 Platte-Geddes (16-7) will face No. 5 Burke (13-10).
Kimball-White Lake (14-5) is the second seed, and will host No. 7 Bon Homme (9-14). In the other match hosted by Kimball-White Lake, No. 3 Avon (10-5) takes on No. 6 Colome (12-6).
Tripp-Delmont-Armour and Marty have opted out of post-season competition.
The Region 6B qualifier matches will be held in Bonesteel on Thursday.
Winners of Thursday’s qualifying matches will advance to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 10.
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 3
No. 5 Lennox (7-15) at No. 4 Vermillion (5-10), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Canton (2-17) at No. 2 Tea Area (14-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Beresford (3-18) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-11), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5
Vermillion/Lennox winner at No. 1 Dakota Valley (13-5), 7 p.m.
EPJ/Beresford winner vs. Canton/Tea Area winner, 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Rouind, Nov. 3
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (12-10) at No. 4 Wagner (10-5), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (10-11) at No. 3 Parkston (16-7), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5
Wagner/MCM winner at No. 1 Parker (16-7), 7 p.m.
Parkston/MVP winner at No. 2 Madison (14-4), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 9 Centerville (3-16) vs. No. 8 Canistota (4-13) at Emery, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Viborg-Hurley (2-17) at No. 7 Menno (9-12), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Freeman Academy-Marion (0-13) vs. No. 6 Irene-Wakonda (9-14) at Wakonda, 7 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 3
Canistota/Centerville winner vs. No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery (18-2) at Emery, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Scotland (8-7) vs. No. 4 Alcester-Hudson (13-12) at Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Menno/VH winner at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (15-3), 7 p.m.
IW/FAM winner at No. 3 Freeman (15-6), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5
AH/Scotland winner vs. BE/Canistota/Centerville winner, 7 p.m.
IW/FAM/Freeman winner vs. Menno/VH/GV winner, 7 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 9 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (1-13) at No. 8 Gregory (6-15), 7 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 3
Gregory/ACDC winner at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (16-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Platte-Geddes (16-7) vs. No. 5 Burke (13-10) at Corsica, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Bon Homme (9-14) at No. 2 Kimball-White Lake (14-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Colome (12-6) vs. No. 3 Avon (10-5) at Kimball, 8 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5 at Bonesteel
CS/Gregory/ACDC winner vs. PG/Burke winner, 5:30 p.m.
KWL/BH winner vs. Avon/Colome winner, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.