It’s always been about the community that has surrounded Paul Bruns.
From his teammates to his coaches or to his family, Paul believes the community surrounding him has played a huge role in the player he is today. The Dakota Valley senior won the Class A Player of the Year award last year, but gave none of the credit to himself. Instead, he discussed the people he was around last season.
“It was fun winning that award. My coaches and teammates, trainers and managers helped me get that and it was team thing and it wasn’t just me,” Bruns said. “The fans are always really supportive, and the student section is really great home or away. Our coaches spend a lot of time preparing us for the best chance of succeed. My teammates are definitely a big part of everything too.”
And team also enjoys playing with Paul, according to Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis.
“His teammates love him and that’s not always the case with a guy that scores 30 a game,” Kleis said. “His teammates look up to him and respects him, and I think everyone in our area respects him and cheers for him. Paul was great last year, and he has dramatically improved from last year. He’s worked his tail off and has become a lot more athletic this year.”
Paul also credits his dad, also named Paul, and brother, Isaac, who is a sophomore on the team, in helping him along the path.
“I started playing when I was young. I like playing all sports and I really liked playing basketball. My dad played basketball when he was my age and he has helped me along the way,” Bruns said. “And Isaac’s gotten really good this season and it’s really fun playing with him. We are really competitive in everything we do. He definitely pushes me at practice and he guards me and we are just trying to make the team better.”
That brotherly love shows up on the basketball court at practice and in turn helps each player get better.
“They aren’t shy about it,” Kleis said of the competiveness of the Bruns brothers. “I have intentionally let them go and really compete against each other. They are currently competitive back and forth.”
Paul finished with 29.0 points per game last season and 12.7 rebounds, while Isaac averaged 16.5 points per game in his freshman campaign. The two brothers led the Dakota Valley Panthers to an 18-5 record and a State Qualifying spot, but COVID cut short their season and a chance at a title.
Now, they have unfinished business.
“We are definitely using the fact we didn’t get to play in state last year even though we worked hard as motivation for this year and we are all really hungry to get back to that point and prove it at state. Obviously our end goal is to win state and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court with my friends and playing real games, hopefully in front of some fans, and hopefully it works out this year.”
Also during the offseason, Paul committed to the University of North Dakota on scholarship, even though COVID hindered the recruiting process.
“I went on a visit in January (to UND) before COVID,” Bruns said. “It was a good recruiting process. It took a while and it was stopped because I couldn’t go on visits because of COVID and I really thought North Dakota was a good fit for me.”
“I think having his college decision out of the way is good for him because he is solely focused on winning, making everyone else better and he doesn’t care about the stats,” Kleis said. “And you can see how focused he is on being a leader.”
But until he steps foot in Grand Forks, Bruns is going to focus on being a leader and on the moments with his team while chasing that elusive Class A State Championship, starting with a game versus Tea Area on Dec. 11
“I’m going to miss everything. The team dinners, the bus rides, the games, and all the little moments with my teammates and friends,” Bruns said on what he’ll miss the most after this season. “I really enjoyed my time here and hopefully it is the best season yet."
