VERMILLION — Kayla Karius wants the South Dakota Coyotes to give effort and have intentionality on the defensive end of the floor. In Saturday’s 70-64 loss to the St. Thomas Tommies at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, she said the team lacked in both areas.

“We should have been in the game, so for us to get down 20 (63-43 at the end of the third quarter) is evidence of our lack of effort and intentionality on the defensive end,” Karius said. “Getting rebounds and finishing plays was a problem for us today for so long. (St. Thomas) had a great shooting night is a hard-working team. They’ve competed in every single conference game they’ve been in.”

