VERMILLION — Kayla Karius wants the South Dakota Coyotes to give effort and have intentionality on the defensive end of the floor. In Saturday’s 70-64 loss to the St. Thomas Tommies at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, she said the team lacked in both areas.
“We should have been in the game, so for us to get down 20 (63-43 at the end of the third quarter) is evidence of our lack of effort and intentionality on the defensive end,” Karius said. “Getting rebounds and finishing plays was a problem for us today for so long. (St. Thomas) had a great shooting night is a hard-working team. They’ve competed in every single conference game they’ve been in.”
The Coyotes went on a 15-0 run to get within five, 65-60, with 3:21 remaining. Defense was the calling card for USD on this run, and it was the first time in the game that both USD’s defense and offense were generating momentum for each other.
“Our team continued to compete and stay with it,” Karius said.
“We were a little bit more versatile with how we guarded those ball screens and our rotations. We locked in. we made things more difficult. Grace (Larkins) contained (UST’s Jade) Hill on those downhill drives and contested (Hill’s shots). We finally started rebounding and converted more of our stops. When you do that a few times. It's amazing how contagious that is. You want to continue to do it.”
The Coyotes were not able to find a basket to get within one score, as St. Thomas scored on a Jo Langbehn tip-in layup with 31 seconds remaining to ice the game, 67-60. Karius cited the team’s youth, as the team is learning to understand the importance of making plays in tight situations.
“We needed quick scores,” Karius said. “Situationally, some of our players haven't been there before. For them to understand what we're trying to do and then go make a play is really important. That's something we have to continue to work through and to experience.”
Karius was frustrated with the way the Coyotes did not get stops in the first three quarters of the game.
“It came down to continuing to get stops,” she said. “(Controllables on the defensive end are) something we have to focus on, because when you put yourself in a hole like that, it's really hard
The Tommies shot 25-44 (56.8%) from the field through the first three quarters compared to USD’s 16-41 (39%) shooting from the field.
“They were having a great shooting night, but it always takes two teams for that to happen,” Karius said. “They have to make shots but we either gave them too much space or let them feel too comfortable. We really didn't attack them as well as we should have on the offensive end to make them work (defensively).”
At the end of the day, Karius wants her team to display more effort and intentionality than she said they did Saturday.
“We’ve got to tighten up,” Karius said. “We're better than what we showed. I think the most disappointing thing is that we didn’t put that effort out today.”
Grace Larkins led the Coyotes with 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Jo Langbehn led St. Thomas with 15 points in 13 minutes of game play. The 6-3 center created problems inside for the Coyotes when she was not out of the game with foul trouble.
USD plays at North Dakota State Thursday. Tip off time is set for 7 p.m. in Fargo, North Dakota.
