CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Freshmen Danica Badura and Akari Hayashi as well as junior Laerke Jensen were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Badura, Jensen and Hayashi competed in all 18 rounds for the Coyotes this past spring only season. They were a big part of the Yotes placing runners-up in back-to-back meets as well as a fourth-place finish at the Summit League Championships. The trio also helped the team set a program record win-loss percentage of .661 as well as the second lowest team scoring average with a 310.50 scoring average.
To be eligible to be named an All-American Scholar, each student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher.
