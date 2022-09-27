SIOUX FALLS — Yankton native Nick Robinson has been named Director of Basketball Operations for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat and the Skyforce announced Tuesday.
Robinson joins Powell’s staff after assisting with Basketball Operations last season, in addition to serving as the Director of Sports Media Relations for the Skyforce. The University of South Dakota alumnus spent two seasons as a Sports Media Relations Intern before being hired full-time ahead of last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.