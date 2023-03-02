MITCHELL — The Wagner Red Raiders used a 22-8 fourth quarter run to secure a 72-52 win over the Tea Area Titans in SoDak 16 action at the Corn Palace Thursday to secure their trip to the South Dakota Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The Red Raiders started the game off with a 11-1 run. However, a couple of three pointers from Tea Area shortened the Red Raiders lead to 17-10.
Wagner had three different players hit double-digit points in the game to help get the win. Emma Yost registered a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Red Raiders. Shalayne Nagel added 15 points, and Macy Koupal had 12 points.
Mara Grant, a junior for the Titans, put up 14 points to lead her team. Ellie Clayberg and Katie Vasecka followed with 11 points each.
Tea Area jumped out in the second quarter with a layup to bring the game within five points. Wagner was able to respond though with a Macy Koupal three pointer. Both teams were able to make their own small runs to keep the game close.
Despite being in foul trouble in the second half, Emma Yost continued to hit the boards and scored 18 points in the third and fourth quarter.
“Emma has been a staple for this team all season, and tonight she really stepped up,” said Wagner head coach Michael Koupal. “Credit needs to be given to Tea Area’s Mara Grant, those two battled it out tonight and played very well.”
Wagner built itself a 16-point lead at the beginning of the third quarter, but Tea Area was able to chip away and bring it back within six points at the end.
“Tea really got after us in the third quarter, especially with us being in early foul trouble, but we were able to execute and play our game in the fourth” Michael Koupal said.
The Red Raiders put up 22 points in the fourth quarter and held the Titans to eight to secure their lead and eventual victory. The team was strong at the free throw line throughout this quarter, going 10-for-10. Yost went 6-for-6, while Nagel went 4-for-4.
“The girls were able to dominate the inside throughout the fourth, we were able to create and take mismatches and use those opportunities that were there,” Michael Koupal said. “Our guards were able to hold their own, create looks, and pass the ball very well, which was the game plan.”
Wagner now has their sight set on the Class A State tournament, which will take place in Watertown next week (Mar. 9-11).
“It is exciting to get back to state,” Michael Koupal said. “We are going to use this next week to continue to fine tune and work on things so we are prepared.”
Wagner moved to 22-1 on the season. The Titans finished their season at 13-10.
