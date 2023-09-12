Tuesday, September 12
CHEER & DANCE, PREP Brandon Valley Inv. (YHS, Beresford, Dakota Valley, Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian, 5 p.m.)
CROSS COUNTRY, PREP S.F. Christian Inv. (Beresford, Dakota Valley, Vermillion, 4 p.m.)
FOOTBALL, 8TH YMS at S.C. East (4 p.m.)
FOOTBALL, 7TH S.C. East at YMS (4:15 p.m.)
GOLF, MEN’S Gene Miranda Falcon Inv. at Colorado Springs, Colo. (USD); Jimmie Inv. at Jamestown, N.D. (MMU)
GOLF, BOYS’ Winner Inv. (Parkston, Wagner, 10 a.m.); Beresford/Canton at Elk Point-Jefferson (1 p.m.); Vermillion at Lennox (2 p.m.)
GOLF, GIRLS’ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge/Tri County Northeast at Pender (4 p.m.)
SOCCER, BOYS’ YHS at Huron (4 p.m.); Vermillion at Mitchell (4 p.m.); Freeman Academy at James Valley Christian (5 p.m.)
SOCCER, BOYS’ JV YHS at Huron (6 p.m.)
SOCCER, GIRLS’ YHS at Huron (6 p.m.); Garretson at Vermillion (5:15 p.m.); West Central at Dakota Valley (5:30 p.m.)
SOCCER, GIRLS’ JV YHS at Huron (4 p.m.)
SOFTBALL, GIRLS’ South Sioux City at Ponca (6:30 p.m.)
TENNIS, GIRLS’ Mitchell/S.F. Lincoln at YHS (11 a.m.); Vermillion/Milbank at Madison (10 a.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S Mayville State at MMU (7:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S JV Mayville State at MMU (6 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ Huron at YHS (7 p.m., KYNT-AM/FM/TV); Beresford at Parker; Bloomfield at Wynot; Bon Homme vs. Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Tripp; Boone Central at Crofton; Centerville at Alcester-Hudson; Creighton/Summerland at Boyd County; Elgin Public-Pope John/Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic; Harrisburg at Dakota Valley; Irene-Wakonda vs. Freeman Academy-Marion at Marion; Lennox at Elk Point-Jefferson; Menno at Howard; Niobrara-Verdigre/Santee at O’Neill St. Mary’s (5:30 p.m.); Parkston at Gregory; Randolph at Neligh-Oakdale; Scotland vs. Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Lake Andes; Tri-County Northeast at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Vermillion at S.F. Christian; Viborg-Hurley at Gayville-Volin; Wagner at Avon; Wausa at Plainview; Winnebago at Ponca
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ JV Huron at YHS (4:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ SOPH Huron at YHS (5:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ 9TH Huron at YHS (DH, 4:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, September 13
CROSS COUNTRY, PREP Freeman Inv. (Alcester-Hudson, Avon, Centerville, Elk Point-Jefferson, Freeman, Freeman Academy-Marion, Gayville-Volin, Irene-Wakonda, Menno, Parker, Scotland, Tripp-Delmont-Armour, Viborg-Hurley, 1 p.m.)
SOCCER, MEN’S Doane at MMU (5 p.m.)
SOCCER, WOMEN’S USD at Drake (2 p.m.); Doane at MMU (7:15 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S MMU at College of Saint Mary (7:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S JV MMU at College of Saint Mary (6 p.m.)
Thursday, September 14
CROSS COUNTRY, PREP Chamberlain Inv. (Andes Central-Dakota Christian, Ethan-Parkston, Platte-Geddes, Wagner, 2 p.m.); Pender Inv. (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Ponca, Randolph, Tri County Northeast, 4:30 p.m.)
FOOTBALL, PREP Wynot at Randolph (7 p.m., KVHT-FM)
FOOTBALL, 9TH YHS at Norfolk (5 p.m.)
GOLF, BOYS’ Elk Point-Jefferson Inv. at The Point Golf and Event Center (Beresford, Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson, 8:30 a.m.)
GOLF, GIRLS’ Pierce/Wayne at Hartington Cedar Catholic (4 p.m.)
SOCCER, BOYS’ Mitchell at YHS (4 p.m., KYNT-AM/FM/TV); Vermillion at West Central (4 p.m.)
SOCCER, BOYS’ JV Mitchell at YHS (6 p.m.)
SOCCER, GIRLS’ Mitchell at YHS (6 p.m., KYNT-AM/FM/TV)
SOCCER, GIRLS’ JV Mitchell at YHS (4 p.m.)
SOFTBALL, GIRLS’ Ponca at North Bend Central (6 p.m.)
TENNIS, GIRLS’ Yankton Quad (YHS, Vermillion, 10 a.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S Green Bay Inv. at Green Bay, Wis. — USD vs. Green Bay (7 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ Alcester-Hudson at Parker; Bon Homme at Irene-Wakonda; Bridgewater-Emery at Viborg-Hurley; Centerville/Gayville-Volin vs. Freeman Academy-Marion at Freeman; Creighton at Elgin Public-Pope John; Crofton at Pierce; Dakota Valley at Canton; Hartington-Newcastle at Wynot; Homer at Ponca; Lennox at Parkston; Madison at Vermillion; Niobrara-Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale; Omaha Nation/Walthill at Santee; Parker vs. McCook Central-Montrose at Salem; Plainview at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Scotland at Avon; Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Freeman; Wausa at Randolph; Winside at Bloomfield
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ 8TH YMS at South Sioux City (4 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ 7TH South Sioux City at YMS (4 p.m.)
Friday, September 15
CROSS COUNTRY, PREP Norfolk Inv. (YHS, 10 a.m.); O’Neill Inv. (Bloomfield-Wausa, Crofton, 3:30 p.m.)
CROSS COUNTRY, MS Norfolk Inv. (YMS, 12:10 p.m.)
FOOTBALL, PREP Pierre at YHS (7 p.m., KYNT-AM/FM/TV; KVHT-FM, 5 Star Streaming); Ainsworth at Niobrara-Verdigre; Baltic vs. Scotland-Menno at Menno (HC, 7 p.m.); Beresford at Flandreau; Bon Homme at Stanley County (3 p.m.); Centerville at Gayville-Volin (6 p.m.); Chester at Alcester-Hudson; Clark-Willow Lake at Parker; Cody-Kilgore at Santee (2 p.m.); Gregory at Irene-Wakonda; Hartington-Newcastle at Crofton (7 p.m., KYNT1450.com, 5 Star Streaming); Hitchcock-Tulare at Avon (3 p.m.); Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Howard vs. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy at Freeman; Logan View-Scribner-Snyder at Hartington Cedar Catholic (HC, 6:30 p.m.); McCook Central-Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson; Milbank at Dakota Valley; Oakland-Craig at Ponca; Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Parkston; Osmond at Bloomfield; Platte-Geddes at Viborg-Hurley; Tri County Northeast at Wakefield; Wagner at Sisseton; Wausa at Creighton; West Central at Vermillion (7 p.m., KVTK-AM/FM, Vermillion Streaming)
GOLF, BOYS’ Mitchell Inv. (YHS, Parkston, 10:30 a.m.)
TENNIS, WOMEN’S Gopher Inv. (USD)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S Green Bay Inv. at Green Bay, Wis. — USD vs. Illinois State (3 p.m.)
Saturday, September 16
CHEER & DANCE, PREP Brookings Inv. (YHS, 11 a.m.)
FOOTBALL, COLLEGE Lamar at USD (1 p.m., KVHT-FM); MMU at Morningside (1 p.m., KYNT-AM/FM)
SOCCER, MEN’S MMU at Concordia (1 p.m.)
SOCCER, WOMEN’S Lindenwood at USD (6 p.m.); MMU at Concordia (3:30 p.m.)
SOCCER, BOYS’ S.F. Christian at Dakota Valley (1 p.m.)
SOCCER, GIRLS’ Dakota Valley at S.F. Christian (11 a.m.)
SOFTBALL, GIRLS’ Ponca at O’Neill (9 a.m.)
TENNIS, WOMEN’S Gopher Inv. (USD)
TENNIS, GIRLS’ Mitchell Quad (YHS, 9 a.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S Green Bay Inv. at Green Bay, Wis. — USD vs. Central Michigan (noon); Other Matches — Midland at MMU (3 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN’S JV Midland at MMU (1:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ YHS at Mitchell (4 p.m.); Bridgewater-Emery Tourn. (Irene-Wakonda, Menno, 8:30 p.m.); Cavalier Clash at Tyndall (Alcester-Hudson, Andes Central-Dakota Christian, Avon, Beresford, Bon Homme, Centerville, Elk Point-Jefferson, Parker, Parkston, Platte-Geddes, Vermillion, Wagner, 8 a.m.); CWC Tourn. at Bartlett (Niobrara-Verdigre, 10 a.m.); Stanton Tourn. (Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Ponca, 9 a.m.); Winnebago Tourn. (Santee)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ JV YHS at Mitchell (1:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ SOPH YHS at Mitchell (2:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ 9TH YHS at Mitchell (DH, 1:30 p.m.)
Sunday, September 17
GOLF, MEN’S Wildcat Inv. at Manhattan, Kan. (USD); Buena Vista Inv. at Storm Lake, Iowa (MMU)
TENNIS, WOMEN’S Gopher Inv. (USD)
TRIATHLON, WOMEN’S Battle at the Fort Inv. at Fort Worth, Texas (USD, 8 a.m.)
Monday, September 18
CHEER & DANCE, PREP Wagner Inv. (Bon Homme, Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian, Wagner, 5 p.m.)
CROSS COUNTRY, PREP Alcester-Hudson Inv. (Alcester-Hudson, Beresford, Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson, Parker, Vermillion, 4 p.m.); Bon Homme Inv. (Andes Central-Dakota Christian, Avon, Bon Homme, Creighton, Freeman Academy-Marion, Gayville-Volin, Hartington, Menno, Niobrara-Verdigre, Scotland, Tripp-Delmont-Armour, Wagner, 2 p.m.); Westwood Inv. at Sloan, Iowa (Ponca, 4:30 p.m.)
FOOTBALL, JV YHS at Dakota Valley (4:15 p.m.)
GOLF, MEN’S Wildcat Inv. at Manhattan, Kan. (USD); Buena Vista Inv. at Storm Lake, Iowa (MMU)
GOLF, WOMEN’S Northwest Iowa National Inv. at Willow Creek GC, LeMars, Iowa (MMU)
GOLF, BOYS’ Dakota XII Conf. at Bakker Crossing GC, Sioux Falls (Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson, Vermillion, 9 a.m.); Pre-Region 3A at Hillsview GC, Pierre (Parkston, Wagner, 10 a.m.)
GOLF, BOYS’ MS ESD MS Tourn. at Broadland Creek GC, Huron (YMS, 10 a.m.)
GOLF, GIRLS’ Hartington Cedar Catholic Inv. (Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Tri County Northeast, 9 a.m.)
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ Bloomfield/Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Homer; Tri County Northeast at Wausa; Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Wessington Springs
VOLLEYBALL, GIRLS’ MS YMS at Huron (4 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.