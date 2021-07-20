Boys entering grades 7-12 at Yankton High School who are interested in participating in the golf program may now register for the fall 2021 season online. The registration link is https://forms.gle/pLARKyicaxkMrXeE6
Registrations may also be done in person on July 28 at 10 a.m. in Room 235 at Yankton High School. Coach Sime and Coach Haynes will be available at that time.
Practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 9.
