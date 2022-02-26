OMAHA, Neb. — Clarke University handed Mount Marty its first two baseball losses of the season, sweeping the Lancers on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Clarke took the opener 6-3 behind a home run, a double and two RBI from Bubba Thompson. Victor Lara and Taiga Sato each had two hits for the Pride.
Caid Koletzky homered, driving in two, for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen, Conner Capps and Ethan Wishon each had a hit.
Tyson Tucker pitched six innings, striking out 15, for the win. Isaac Rohde pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Jett Hasegawa took the loss, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Johnny Blake went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Clarke past MMU 4-1 in the nightcap.
Thompson had a triple and two RBI in the victory.
Zane Salley doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Koletzky also doubled. Jet Weber, Billy Hancock, Capps and Wishon each had a hit.
Devan Quesada pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win. Rohde got the final five outs, striking out four, for the save.
The Lancers, 5-2, continue play in Omaha today (Sunday) with two games against Graceland. The first game will begin at noon.
