SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota versus South Dakota State. The match-up in the Summit League Championship was set after South Dakota’s 81-67 win over Kansas City Monday afternoon. It is the fourth time in five years that the two schools have met in the championship game.
“They play their tails off and this is a major goal for them, to get this opportunity,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Now they have an opportunity to go play again and that’s pretty exciting.”
The Coyotes claimed their spot in the championship for the fifth straight year. The Coyotes have won the last two conference championships. USD won the last conference tournament meeting between USD and SDSU, the 2020 championship game.
“This is always the goal,” USD senior Chloe Lamb said. “You start the beginning of the season, and this is always something that is special. Being in the rivalry again, fans enjoy it, we enjoy it. Two really good teams going at it in March.”
The Coyotes shot 11-14 in the first quarter to build a 23-18 lead. Lamb started 7-for-7 from the field.
Despite shooting over 60% in the first half, The Coyote lead was six, 41-35 at the half. Kansas City was forcing turnovers and a basket at the buzzer by Naomie Alnatas helped the Roos cut in the deficit.
The Coyotes ran into a foul trouble speed bump in the third quarter as both Lamb and Hannah Sjerven were in foul trouble with three fouls. Even without the leaders on the floor, USD found a way to keep growing their lead.
“Macy Guebert gave us some really good minutes at that point in time,” Plitzuweit said. “Jeniah (Ugofsky), Allison Peplowski and Grace Larkins, they had to find a way.”
The Coyotes outscored the Roos by three in the third and five in the fourth to build a double digit lead to win. It wasn’t easy, but the Coyote get another game with the Jacks Tuesday.
“I just thought it was a really good battle,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought our young ladies showed an incredible amount of toughness and overcame a great deal of diversity and came out on top. To their credit, they get an opportunity to keep on playing.”
Lamb finished with 33 points to lead all scorers. Hannah Sjerven added 24 points and nine rebounds. Liv Korngable finished in double figures with 10 points.
Alnatas tallied 21 points for Kansas City. Brooklyn McDavid added 16 points and Mandy Williams 14.
The Coyotes and Jacks tip-off for the Summit League Championships Tuesday at 1 p.m. inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
“It’s going to be special for our young ladies,” Plitzuweit said. “It’s something that when our kids are growing up and they’re dreaming about playing in college, that’s the environment you want to play in, now we have an opportunity to do that tomorrow.”
KANSAS CITY 67
Brooklyn McDavid 6-10 4-4 16, Kiara Bradley 2-11 1-2 7, Paige Bradford 0-7 4-4 4, Naomie Alnatas 6-12 9-9 21, Mandy Willems 4-10 2-3 14, Dani Winslow 1-3 0-0 2, Jada Mickens 0-1 0-0 0, Landry Williams 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 20-55 20-22 67
SOUTH DAKOTA
Hannah Sjerven 8-11 7-10 24, Liv Korngable 4-6 0-0 10, Kyah Watson 1-6 0-0 2, Maddie Krull 2-5 0-0 5, Grace Larkins 1-3 1-2 3, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-1 2-2 2, Macy Guebert 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0.
KC 18 17 15 17 –67
USD 23 18 18 22 –81
Three-Pointers: USD 9-19 (Lamb 5-6, Korngable 2-2, Sjerven 1-1, Krull 1-2, Larkins 0-1, Ugofsky 0-1, Guebert 0-2, Watson 0-4), KC 7-23 (Willems 4-10, Bradley 2-6, Williams 1-1, Mickens 0-1, Bradford 0-2, Alnatas 0-3). Rebounds: USD 30 (Sjerven 9), KC 29 (Bradley 10). Assists: USD 18 (Korngable 5), KC 11 (Alnatas 6). Steals: KC 4 (McDavid 2), USD 3 (Sjerven, Korngable, Watson). Blocked Shots: USD 1 (Korngable), KC 1 (Winslow). Personal Fouls: USD 20, KC 18. Fouled Out: KC 1, USD 0. Turnovers: KC 11, USD 9.
