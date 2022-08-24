NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Vermillion Tanagers out-distanced Dakota Valley by 15 strokes to capture the Dakota Valley Boys’ Golf Invite on Wednesday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.

Vermillion’s Carter Hansen was the overall champion with a score of 72, three shots in front of Tea Area’s Derek Anderson. Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg was third at 76, followed by Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette (76) and Canton’s Carson Steffensen (76).

