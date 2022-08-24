NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Vermillion Tanagers out-distanced Dakota Valley by 15 strokes to capture the Dakota Valley Boys’ Golf Invite on Wednesday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
Vermillion’s Carter Hansen was the overall champion with a score of 72, three shots in front of Tea Area’s Derek Anderson. Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg was third at 76, followed by Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette (76) and Canton’s Carson Steffensen (76).
The Tanagers carded a team score of 24 strokes over par, while Dakota Valley was at 39 strokes over par.
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion +24, Dakota Valley +39, Tea Area +48, Canton +51, Beresford +60, Madison +68, Elk Point-Jefferson +72, Dell Rapids +74, Tri-Valley +90
TOP 10: 1, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 72; 2, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 75; 3, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 76; 4, Logan Collette, Dakota Valley 76; 5, Carson Steffensen, Canton 76; 6, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 77; 7, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 77; 8, Karson Preister, Vermillion 77; 9, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 78; 10, Kaden Guischer, Madison 79
