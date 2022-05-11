PONCA, Neb. — Pender put four golfers in the top 13 to claim team honors at the Ponca Invitational boys’ golf tournament on Wednesday.
Pender, led by medalist Quinton Heineman’s 75, shot a team score of 322 on the day. Tri County Northeast (330) was second, followed by Ponca (341), Wausa (35) and Randolph (372).
Tri County Northeast put three golfers in the top seven: Nate Oswald (76) in second, Ben Jorgenson (81) tied for fifth and Garrett Blanke (82) in seventh. Ponca’s Grant Sprakel and Pender’s Trey Johnson tied for third, each shooting 79. Bloomfield’s Mason Mackeprang and Ponca’s Jace Wahls were part of a group tied for eighth at 83.
