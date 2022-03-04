In his time as head coach of the Crofton Warriors, Aaron Losing’s squads have been nothing short of incredible.
Nine state championships, two runner-up and three third place finishes. A 421-50 record, including an amazing 37-6 in state tournament play. Several players who have gone on to compete collegiately.
As Crofton (22-4) begins its last Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament trip under Losing, the Warriors want to make sure they send him out on a positive note.
“Losing doesn’t talk about it much,” said Crofton senior Jayden Jordan. “But we want to make sure that his last season is one of best he’s had yet. We’ve put in our best effort for him as a team.”
Jordan (9.5 ppg, 3 rpg, 47 assists, 47 steals), along with fellow seniors Ella Wragge (12.2 ppg, 4 rpg, 35 assists, 31 steals, 25 blocked shots) and Alexis Folkers (11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 108 assists, 68 steals) have been the “big three” for the Warriors this season.
“Those three seniors have taken turns being our scoring leaders,” Losing said. “Caitlin Guenther (So., 6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 45 assists, 30 steals, 14 blocked shots) and Ellie Tramp (So., 5.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 69 assists, 57 steals, 11 blocked shots) have the ability to be right up there.
“This year’s seniors have been to four state tournaments. I’m really proud of them. They’ve been a staple of the program for a lot of years.”
The Warriors have also gotten contributions from a trio of freshmen: Cassie Allen (2.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 29 assists, 40 steals), Sammie Allen (2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 24 assists, 23 steals) and Alexa Wiebelhaus (3.4 ppg, 2 rpg, 25 steals, 10 blocked shots).
“Those three freshmen that come off the bench have really played well lately,” Losing said. “We need everyone we put out there to be sharp, to help us out one way or another.”
And having strong senior mentors — Crofton has six seniors on the roster — has helped those freshmen fit in.
“We have high expectations every year, and our freshmen know that,” Folkers said. “Everyone helps them, and that helps them build up to where we are now.”
Crofton opens the state tournament against Ponca, the team the Warriors beat in the 2021 championship game. The teams split their two previous meetings this season, with Crofton winning 41-37 in the regular season and Ponca winning 52-41 in the sub-district final.
“Ponca’s been really good the last few years, and we’ve played a lot the last two, three years,” Losing said. “It’s a bit of a shame that this matchup is in the first round.”
Ponca boasts a pair of talented 6-footers, juniors Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers.
“They’re bigger than us, but we have the speed,” Folkers said. “If we have a fast-paced game, it will be in our favor.”
There is one thing both teams have plenty of, according to Wragge.
“Ponca is very confident. They are good at what they do,” she said. “But so are we. We’re going to have to come out strong and give it our best.”
The Crofton-Ponca matchup is set for 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will face the winner between top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) and Elkhorn Valley (22-4). The semifinals will be on Thursday, March 10, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with the championship on Saturday, March 12, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
