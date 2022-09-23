VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team has raced out to a 12-1 start to the 2022 season, capturing the attention of many in the area.
USD added to its impressive resume Thursday, as it got a huge win against defending Summit League regular season champions Nebraska Omaha, the team the Coyotes swept in the Summit League Championship game last November, by a score of 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 26-24, 16-14 (3-2) to open conference play.
Still, it is apparent that head coach Leanne Williamson sees areas where her team can improve.
“We had a lot of back and forth (against Omaha),” Williamson said Thursday during the postgame press conference. “I don't think it was as high level of a volleyball match than what I'm used to when these two teams face each other. It's one of those things where you have to learn, but I love that we get to learn again through the win.”
Williamson agreed with the notion that the match was “choppy” throughout. Both teams committed self-inflicted errors that made for inconsistent play throughout the match. However, there is not a whole lot that Williamson has to say to the players in those situations, which is a sign of a mature team.
“They know that some of those errors didn't need to happen or shouldn't have happened. Getting on them in that moment probably isn't going to be the best thing (for them). I try to give them confidence in those moments. I try not to get too crazy on the sidelines so that they get crazy. I want them to be relaxed. We struggled with that a little bit, but again, those are things that we have to learn from.”
The Coyotes relied on outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke, a junior, to carry the load offensively throughout the match. She registered a Juhnke was also seen on the back line throughout the match where fellow outside hitter Evelyn Diederich was seen on the front line among others.
Juhnke was proud of the way the team rallied to win sets 4 and 5 against Omaha.
“Throughout the whole match, we were talking about it about how we need to make a change and how we need to play more together as a team instead of playing individualized,” Juhnke said. “We did make that change tonight.”
Juhnke had to deal with an Omaha block that was causing problems throughout the whole night. Despite that, she still ended the night with 28 kills.
“Looking back on the match, I got blocked a little bit more than I would have liked, but just staying confident and knowing that I have the defense behind me to cover me and taking big swings when I need to (was important),” Juhnke said.
Williamson touched on how the Coyotes have the ability to realize they can play more together in-game, but also emphasized that the team can deal with pressure better.
“This team can self-reflect,” Williamson said. “They can hold themselves accountable in those areas. When we're talking to them about some of those things (they can improve on), it's not new to them. They feel it. They see it, and they see it not only in themselves, but each other. We're all on the same page. That ability to look inward and realize what we can and can't control is important for growth and important for us to be able to recover from today. (Let’s) celebrate today, but now move on to Denver (for Saturday) in terms of being the best team that we can be.”
Juhnke believes the Coyotes were able to stay calm despite struggling in the match because of the experience they got playing five-set matches in non-conference play. With the win against Omaha, the Coyotes are now 5-0 in five-set matches this season.
“Going in, we have had a lot of confidence in our five set matches,” she said. “(We have been able to) focus on us and not worry about what they're doing. Allowing ourselves to make plays and do what we do on the court is what allows us to win those games.”
The Coyotes look to play a cleaner game against Denver Saturday. Game time is set for 4:45 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center following USD’s home football game at the DakotaDome against North Dakota State.
