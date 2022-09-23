Team Huddle
Buy Now

The Coyotes huddle during the first set of their Summit League Conference Opener against Omaha Thursday Night at SCSC.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team has raced out to a 12-1 start to the 2022 season, capturing the attention of many in the area.

USD added to its impressive resume Thursday, as it got a huge win against defending Summit League regular season champions Nebraska Omaha, the team the Coyotes swept in the Summit League Championship game last November, by a score of 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 26-24, 16-14 (3-2) to open conference play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.